Republic Day getaway: A guide to birdwatching in Lucknow's wetlands and sanctuaries

The state capital and its nearby areas have become a hub for migratory birds, thanks to their rich wetlands and natural escapes. The current weather, season, and the extended Republic Day holiday weekend create the perfect opportunity for a day outing to explore these winged visitors and soak in nature’s lap. The Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary is currently a house of various migratory birds From Northern Pintail, Pied Avocet, Bar-headed Goose, and Eurasian Wigeon to the Common Teal, numerous avian visitors from the ice-capped regions of Northern Asia and Europe have made these wetlands their winter home. “They are not just a delightful sight for bird watchers and photographers but are also a joy for children and anyone who loves being close to nature and learning about these migratory birds that stay for just three to four months,” says Sameer Pandey, an avid birder, author, and chartered accountant. Sitanshu Pandey, District Forest Officer of the Awadh Range, adds, “Lucknow has around 60 wetlands, including the Kukrail river, Ekana Wetland, Ullhas Khera in Mohanlalganj, and Chandi Baba Talab (Sarojni Nagar Tehsil). These act as a buffer for carbon sequestration, support the development of eco-tourism sites, and aid in forest conservation.” Kukrail Forest Reserve

Best known as a crocodile breeding centre and for its proximity to the upcoming, ambitious Night Safari project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this forest reserve is now attracting a significant number of migratory birds and seeing increased visitor footfall. It currently hosts around 200 species of local and migratory birds. “Due to an increase in the water level of the Kukrail river, we have seen more visitors. Consequently, we are witnessing larger flocks of migratory birds, including Northern Pintails and Harriers. We call it an ‘Eco Tone’—a proper connectivity zone between wetland and green spaces,” adds Sitesh, a forest official. A Yoga Park has been developed, and a bamboo canteen and library are in the making. Nature Bird Walks are regularly held, with the next one scheduled for February 2 on World Wetlands Day. Where: 9 km off Kursi Road Ekana Wetland

A study of waterbirds in and around Ekana Wetlands revealed a total of 17 identified species belonging to 6 orders and 8 different families. Bird watchers have observed the Indian Robin, Openbill Stork, Honey Buzzard, Spot-billed Duck, Oriental Darter, and several other species. The Forest Department, in collaboration with the Lucknow Development Authority, is maintaining water health and developing biodiversity suitable for birds. A model is being developed to promote eco-tourism here. A watchtower is already in place, an interpretation center is coming up on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and more developments are planned to attract visitors. Where: Behind Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Ekana Stadium, Ahmamau Nawabganj

According to Range Forest Officer Vivek Verma, the ongoing avian census suggests the sanctuary currently houses 45,000–50,000 birds, including approximately 14,000–15,000 migratory birds. “This year’s count is 20% higher than last year due to a good cold spell. Around 40 migratory species have been recorded this season, including Eurasian Coot, Gadwall, Northern Shoveler, Eurasian Wigeon, Common Pochard, Red-crested Pochard, and Mallard. We are getting a steady daily footfall of about 100 people, and our monthly high so far has been 550-plus visitors in a day. Some rare trees here are also a major attraction,” says Verma. The sanctuary also features a restaurant, watchtower, and night-stay facilities. Where: 43 km from Lucknow in Unnao district on Kanpur Road Lakshmanpuri Ecotourism Reserve

This reserve, being developed behind SGPGIMS, along with the adjacent PGI Lake, has also become a home for migratory birds. While doctors and their families are regular visitors, nature lovers have now started frequenting the spot. A children’s park and a nature trail are in place for enthusiasts. There is currently no entry fee. The reserve hosts around 100 bird species, including five migratory variants. Where: Behind Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Sandi Bird Sanctuary

