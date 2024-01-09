January offers two long weekends for travel enthusiasts. The first spans from January 13th to 15th, aligning with the festivities of Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal. The second long weekend falls around Republic Day on January 26th, which is a Thursday, followed by Friday and Saturday, providing a three-day break. Here are some destinations you can consider visiting during these long weekends from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Republic Day Long Weekend: Spots near Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata(Unsplash)

Places to travel from Delhi.(Pinterest/Unsplash)

From Delhi

Kalsi: Located between Chakrata and Dehradun near Dakpatthar in Uttarakhand. It is a heritage town having Ashoka rock edicts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Viratnagar: Previously known as Bairat or Bairath, this place is an archaeological site located in the northern part of Rajasthan, India.

Kasauli: This cantonment town is a six-hour drive from Delhi and about an hour and a half from Chandigarh, making it the perfect weekend destination.

Places to travel from Mumbai.(Unsplash/Pinterest)

From Mumbai

Vengurla: Situated almost 500 km from Mumbai, on the Konkan coast, this place is renowned for its beautiful beaches, lush greenery, and historical sites.

Dahanu: Located around 134 km from Mumbai, this place is famous for its chikoo orchards and is a major producer of this fruit.

Amboli: Nestled at an altitude of 2,000 feet in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Amboli is a hill station that offers a perfect retreat for nature lovers and trekkers.

Places to travel from Bengaluru.(Unsplash/Pinterest)

From Bengaluru

Skandagiri Hills: Also known as Kalavara Durga, is a mountain fortress located near the town of Chikballapur in Karnataka. The Skandagiri trek is one of the most popular in the state.

Chikmagalur: Chikmagalur is known for its natural beauty and coffee plantations. It is approximately 240 kilometres (149 miles) by road from Bengaluru.

Kalaburagi: This town in north Karnataka is famous for its interesting sites, such as forts, temples and mosques.

Places to travel from Kolkata.(Pinterest/Unsplash)

From Kolkata

Narajole: Situated in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, Narajole is known for its rural setting and agricultural activities.

Mandarmani: Located approximately four hours from Kolkata, Mandarmani is one of the most popular beach destinations for the residents of West Bengal.

Serampore: This riverside town is situated approximately 30 km from Kolkata and is a historic town located in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, India.