From Robber’s Cave to hilltop views: 7 things to do in Dehradun you shouldn’t miss
Planning a trip to Dehradun? Here are a few experiences you should not miss on your trip to make it memorable.
Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Dehradun is one of the beautiful hill towns that attracts thousands of tourists every year. The city is known for its picturesque landscape and is a gateway to the surrounding mountain spots.
Summers are around the corner, and if you are planning to beat the heat by visiting this picturesque town, here are a few things you should add to your itinerary to make your trip memorable. Also read | Step inside this idyllic Jim Corbett resort that's a natural haven and just 5 hours from Delhi
1. Visit the Ancient Robber's Cave
Robber’s Cave is a 600 m-long natural structure with a river running through it, making it one of the best picnic spots. This pristine place is surrounded by lush greenery and consists of a narrow gorge formed in a conglomerate limestone area on Doon Valley’s Dehra Plateau.
2. Spend a day at Sahastradhara{{/usCountry}}
2. Spend a day at Sahastradhara{{/usCountry}}
Sahastradhara is another picturesque spot in Dehradun where you can enjoy a fun time with your friends and family. Sahastradhara stands for ‘Thousand fold spring,’ and the water here contains sulphur, which has medicinal properties. The stunning waterfall and the lush surrounding makes this a perfect getaway.
3. Shopping at the Tibetan market{{/usCountry}}
Sahastradhara is another picturesque spot in Dehradun where you can enjoy a fun time with your friends and family. Sahastradhara stands for ‘Thousand fold spring,’ and the water here contains sulphur, which has medicinal properties. The stunning waterfall and the lush surrounding makes this a perfect getaway.
3. Shopping at the Tibetan market{{/usCountry}}
The Tibetan market in Dehradun offers everything from handicrafts and winter wear to artefacts, jewellery, and more. You can also savour local delicacies like momos, hot noodle soup, and more.
4. Rajaji National Park wildlife safari
If you are a nature lover, then Rajaji National Park is something you shouldn’t miss out on your trip to Dehradun. It is known for wildlife such as the tiger, leopard, Himalayan bear, cheetah, hog deer, barking deer, leopard cat, civets, Himalayan yellow-throated marten, and around 400 species of birds. You can plan a jungle safari to explore the wilderness.
5. Trekking and camping
You can’t miss out on trekking and camping in this hill town. The lush valley of Dehradun offers some of the best camping and trekking spots where you can enjoy the beauty away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can trek to Chhaskhet, Bhadraj Hill, and Nag Tibba for a memorable experience.
6. Tour to Mindrolling Monastery
Mindrolling Monastery offers a serene and peaceful environment to relax your mind and body. It is one of the largest Buddhist centres in India, known for its architectural grandeur, stunning Buddha statue, and learning. You can step into this monastery to connect with your spiritual self.
7. Stop by Tapovan Temple
Famed as ‘Rudreshwar Temple’, this place holds utmost significance to Hindus. This temple’s name stands for ‘tapo’, which means ‘penance’, and ‘van’, which means ‘forest’, suggesting a place where someone has had penance. This is the place where Guru Dronacharya did his penance. You can visit this place to learn more about India's history.
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