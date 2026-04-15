From Robber’s Cave to hilltop views: 7 things to do in Dehradun you shouldn’t miss

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Dehradun is one of the beautiful hill towns that attracts thousands of tourists every year. The city is known for its picturesque landscape and is a gateway to the surrounding mountain spots.

Things to do in Dehradun for a memorable trip.(Unsplash)

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Summers are around the corner, and if you are planning to beat the heat by visiting this picturesque town, here are a few things you should add to your itinerary to make your trip memorable. ​Also read | Step inside this idyllic Jim Corbett resort that's a natural haven and just 5 hours from Delhi

1. Visit the Ancient Robber's Cave

Robber’s Cave is a 600 m-long natural structure with a river running through it, making it one of the best picnic spots. This pristine place is surrounded by lush greenery and consists of a narrow gorge formed in a conglomerate limestone area on Doon Valley’s Dehra Plateau.

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Robber’s Cave is a 600 m-long natural structure that features a river passing through it. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Spend a day at Sahastradhara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Spend a day at Sahastradhara {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sahastradhara is another picturesque spot in Dehradun where you can enjoy a fun time with your friends and family. Sahastradhara stands for ‘Thousand fold spring,’ and the water here contains sulphur, which has medicinal properties. The stunning waterfall and the lush surrounding makes this a perfect getaway. 3. Shopping at the Tibetan market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahastradhara is another picturesque spot in Dehradun where you can enjoy a fun time with your friends and family. Sahastradhara stands for ‘Thousand fold spring,’ and the water here contains sulphur, which has medicinal properties. The stunning waterfall and the lush surrounding makes this a perfect getaway. 3. Shopping at the Tibetan market {{/usCountry}}

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The Tibetan market in Dehradun offers everything from handicrafts and winter wear to artefacts, jewellery, and more. You can also savour local delicacies like momos, hot noodle soup, and more.

4. Rajaji National Park wildlife safari

If you are a nature lover, then Rajaji National Park is something you shouldn’t miss out on your trip to Dehradun. It is known for wildlife such as the tiger, leopard, Himalayan bear, cheetah, hog deer, barking deer, leopard cat, civets, Himalayan yellow-throated marten, and around 400 species of birds. You can plan a jungle safari to explore the wilderness.

5. Trekking and camping

You can’t miss out on trekking and camping in this hill town. The lush valley of Dehradun offers some of the best camping and trekking spots where you can enjoy the beauty away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can trek to Chhaskhet, Bhadraj Hill, and Nag Tibba for a memorable experience.

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Chhaskhet, Bhadraj Hill, and Nag Tibba are trekking spots in Dehradun. (Unsplash)

6. Tour to Mindrolling Monastery

Mindrolling Monastery offers a serene and peaceful environment to relax your mind and body. It is one of the largest Buddhist centres in India, known for its architectural grandeur, stunning Buddha statue, and learning. You can step into this monastery to connect with your spiritual self.

7. Stop by Tapovan Temple

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Famed as ‘Rudreshwar Temple’, this place holds utmost significance to Hindus. This temple’s name stands for ‘tapo’, which means ‘penance’, and ‘van’, which means ‘forest’, suggesting a place where someone has had penance. This is the place where Guru Dronacharya did his penance. You can visit this place to learn more about India's history.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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