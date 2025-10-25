Garbage, encroachments pile up near Guru Dronacharya metro as MCG fails to act

The stretch between Guru Dronacharya Metro Station and the Delhi border — one of Gurugram’s busiest corridors — has turned into a dump yard, with mounds of garbage, encroachments, and illegal waste piles marring the city’s image.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has failed to take action, and no sanitation contractor has cleaned the area for over a year.

The neglected road, which connects to the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, now lies buried under layers of litter — construction debris, plastic waste, and discarded furniture. The underpass near the wood market and the flyover leading to DLF City Court have become illegal dumping sites. The stench, residents say, is unbearable, while the filth continues to grow unchecked.

“It’s been months — maybe over a year — since anyone came to clean this stretch,” said Rajat Mehta, DLF Phase 3 resident. “Vendors and travellers dump garbage here because they know no one will pick it up. One side of the road is encroached, and the other is covered with filth. It’s not just dirty — it’s dangerous.”

The area under the Guru Dronacharya flyover and approach road to the Aravalli Biodiversity Park — a key entry route for walkers and nature enthusiasts — is among the worst affected. “People are using the park entry as a dumping point,” said Ritika Sharma, a visitor from Sector 27. “It’s tragic that the road leading to one of Gurugram’s last green spaces looks like a landfill. There’s no accountability or regular cleaning.”

Among the most vocal residents is Mathilde Rateria, a French expatriate and resident of DLF Garden Estate, who has been posting photos and videos of the filth on social media. “I am a citizen of India and live here permanently, but I have never seen such civic neglect,” she said. “I come from a place where streets are cleaned daily with water. Here, in Zone 3, I haven’t seen a single sanitation worker in over a year.”

Rateria said that after she posted about the issue on social media, MCG officials contacted her, claiming the area had been cleaned. “When I visited the next day, nothing had changed. I sent them fresh photos, and they said they would ‘check with the contractor.’ That’s been the response every time,” she said.

Residents point out that under Indian sanitation laws, every street must be cleaned daily, yet the zone has been neglected for months. “Gurugram’s annual sanitation budget is ₹400 crore, but this stretch looks abandoned. Even under the bridge near the wood market, a new illegal dump is growing every day,” said Amit Yadav, a Nathupur resident.

When contacted, Ravinder Yadav, MCG joint commissioner, said teams are cleaning different parts of the city in phases. “We have asked the contractor to clean and clear the waste from the stretch between the Delhi border and Guru Dronacharya Metro Station,” he said. “Our sanitation teams are covering areas one by one to ensure the entire zone is cleaned.”