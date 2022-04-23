Singapore scraps Covid-19 tests, travel curbs for incoming vaccinated visitors

Singapore downgraded the crisis level of the pandemic, scrapping all tests for incoming vaccinated visitors and limits on gathering sizes as it takes further steps to live with Covid-19.

Other moves from April 26 include allowing all workers to return to the workplace and doing away with checking people’s vaccination statuses at most places, the Ministry of Health said Friday. The requirement to wear masks indoors still remains, though workers can take them off in the office when they are not interacting physically with others, it said.

The steps taken spell the end of some of the city-state’s longest-standing curbs and brings the nation close to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy since restrictions were first imposed over two years ago. Singapore recently lifted most rules for fully vaccinated visitors and a requirement to wear masks outdoors.

“After two-over years, today is really a happy day and marks a very important milestone,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a briefing. “On the whole, things continue to look up for us.”

While not the only country in Southeast Asia easing restrictions, Singapore -- with 96% of its eligible population fully inoculated -- has been able to do so with some measure of consistency after abandoning its Covid-Zero approach. Officials here have stressed that the country won’t need to tighten rules even if the number of virus cases start to rise again because the health care system will be able to cope.

Hong Kong also announced the easing of some rules on Friday, saying it will allow arrivals of non-residents from overseas starting May 1. Boarding, quarantine and testing rules will be the same as for Hong Kong residents. The government will also ease the flight suspension mechanism rules.

The number of hospitalizations in Singapore has fallen from more than 1,700 at its peak to around 260 currently, while the number of patients in the intensive care unit is in single digits. Still, the government said Friday it is monitoring new variant waves that break out in other countries, and continued to urge vigilance.

More easing measures:

Most venues will no longer require the public to check in using the TraceTogether app or token, which Singapore uses for contact tracing and vaccination proof purposes, except larger events with more than 500 participants and certain nightlife venues Still the public is encouraged to keep the app on their phones in case of a new variant Any data may continue to be used by police officers and law enforcement officers for criminal investigations and proceedings in respect of serious offenses

Safe distancing between individuals or groups will no longer be required

Capacity limits of 75% will be lifted for larger mask-on settings and events with over 1000 people, with the exception of nightclubs with dancing among patrons

Fully vaccinated non-Malaysian work permit holders no longer need to apply for entry approvals to enter Singapore from May 1

Cross-border bus and taxi services to resume with Malaysia from May 1

Increased quotas for migrant workers living in dorms to visit the community

Over the past month, Singapore allowed venues such as karaoke establishments, discotheques and nightclubs to fully reopen and lifted a 10:30 p.m. alcohol sales curfew at bars and restaurants that had been in place since early on in the pandemic.

Travel

Singapore will be the first major economy in Asia to remove all restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers entering the island city as the government tries to restore the aviation and tourism industries that had been hit by the pandemic.

Air-passenger traffic reached 31% of pre-pandemic levels in the week ending April 17, up from 18% a month ago, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The government aims to increase passenger traffic at Changi Airport to 50% of the level seen before the pandemic by later this year from 15% at the end of 2021, with almost S$500 million ($366 million) set aside to spur a revival in tourism.

“With these changes, we can now have a well deserved breather after two very difficult years of fighting the virus,” Finance Minister and recently anointed prime minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong said at the briefing. “Let’s always remember we are getting closer to the finish line, but the race is not over, and the pandemic is certainly not over.”