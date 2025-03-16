Smriti Irani's a day in NYC: Exploring Times Square in saree to meeting friends, all within a ‘New York minute’

Big cities like New York City often require stuffing multiple days into the itinerary, with people carefully planning and counting the days and nights needed to make the most of their trip. But good memories don’t always demand multiple days; one day is enough. Smriti Irani explored New York City within a day.(PC: Instagram)

Take inspiration from former Union minister Smriti Irani, whose short, one-day trip to the Big Apple is full of culinary celebrations, good friends, and the opportunity to explore the city in saree.

ALSO READ: Money-saving travel hacks to know: Best day, month to book air tickets and more tips

Smriti Irani's trip to NYC

Describing the vibrant spirit of the city she experienced during her stay, she wrote, "In a New York minute, you can live a whole life in it," reminding everyone how each moment is grand and special in the ever-bustling destination.

During her visit, she met celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who recently opened the restaurant Bungalow in NYC, and explored the iconic Times Square. She was seen dressed in a pink saree with broad red borders, standing against the backdrop of New York's still traffic and towering billboards, infusing the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. She also shared a fun moment of ‘Dancing Heads’ with her Southeast Asian friend at the UN.

All in all, her highlights from the NYC trip captured an adventurous whirlwind experience of culture, connections, and the dynamic energy of New York City. And the best part? All within just one day.

Smriti Irani also wrote, “In a ‘New York’ minute … they say you can live a whole life in it: I just spent a mere 24 hours in the city. From the ever smiling, humble master chef who opened a celebrated ‘Bungalow’ in NYC to sharing the ‘dancing heads ‘ tip with my friends from South East Asia at the UN; it seemed 24 hours is all that I needed to make a lifetime of memories. To friends, freedom and fancy meals ❤️”

How fans reacted

Generally, when one goes abroad, they don contemporary attire, but Smriti Irani's choice of exploring New York City in a saree made one of the users draw a parallel to Sri Devi's character in the movie English Vinglish. They wrote, “It reminds me of Sridevi from English Vinglish, wandering the streets of New York in a saree! Lovely pictures, Smriti Ji!”

While another applauded her take on New York City's ‘living the moment, not days’ spirit. They wrote, “So well written 🙌 Matter of moments, not days at all…❤️”

Times Square, one of the most tech-savvy and quintessential destinations in New York, is known for its dazzling billboards and bustling energy. But with Smriti Irani gracefully draped in a saree made a user simply praise and add, “Sari at Times Square 🙌🙌🙌😍”

Seeing the standstill traffic as Smriti Irani posed on the zebra crossing, one user couldn’t help but wonder, “Ma’am, did you halt NYC traffic just for the pic?” Another quipped, “You brought traffic to a standstill. Literally. @smritiiraniofficial”

ALSO READ: Always overpacking your travel itinerary? Here's how to plan according to your family size