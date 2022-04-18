Sonakshi Sinha’s underwater swim buddy is a sea turtle. Yes, it’s true

Sonakshi Sinha is loving her underwater life. Her “natural habitat,” as she likes to call it, the actor is having a lot of fun swimming through the untouched beauties of the underwater. Sonakshi recently flew to Maldives for a vacation and since then, she is living the Maldives life in style. The actor is doing it all, from chilling in the sea to dipping her feet in the sand and enjoying her time with the sea and the sun. With summer in her mind, Sonakshi went for a trip to her favourite place – Maldives – and has been, since then, giving us major travel FOMO with drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing pictures of her ventures. Sonakshi, in multiple snippets shared by the actor over the span of a few days, can be seen playing with the sea water most of the times. All the other times, she can be seen chilling in her resort or on a hammock right above the sea and having a time with herself and nature.

However, Sonakshi’s highlight of the trip was her scuba diving ventures under the sea. Sonakshi, on Monday, brushed our blues away with her shade of blue – the underwater. Sonakshi’s swim partner in her scuba diving sessions was better than ours – she got to swim beside a turtle. Sonakshi shared an Instagram reel featuring herself swimming underwater, when a turtle can be seen joining her for the session. The turtle and the actor can be seen swimming together under the water. Sonakshi could not hold her excitement as she typed her caption for the Instagram reel - “I mean how often does a frickin turtle decide to come swim right next to you.” Well, we agree, this one is a keeper. Take a look at the snippet here:

From posing by stunning coral reefs to taking a dip and exploring the world under water with the best swim partner for company, Sonakshi’s scuba diving diaries are making us want to shut our laptops and take the next flight to the sea.