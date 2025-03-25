Sonam Kapoor’s dreamy Swiss getaway with Anand Ahuja and son Vayu includes a fun Zoo visit. Check out top attractions

Sonam Kapoor is a true travel enthusiast, and whenever she's not busy with work, she loves jet-setting to new destinations with her family. Currently, the actor is soaking in the picturesque beauty of Switzerland on a fun-filled vacation with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their little munchkin, Vayu. Her dreamy vacation snapshots are pure travel goals, bound to ignite your wanderlust and take you on a virtual escape to the Swiss Alps. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Masai Mara guide gives influencers the ultimate safari tour. Watch ) Sonam Kapoor enjoys a picturesque vacation in Switzerland with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's dreamy Zurich holiday with family

On March 24, Sonam took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “…in the maze of imagination.” In the pictures, the couple, along with their son Vayu, can be seen enjoying a delightful day at a zoo in Zurich. The first few images capture the family of three admiring a majestic elephant, soaking in the beauty of nature and wildlife.

Next, Sonam is seen strolling through the picturesque streets with her little munchkin, soaking in the serene beauty. Another heartwarming frame captures the father-son duo at the airport, with Vayu adorably pulling his luggage, a sight too cute to miss. The final slide is all about pure joy, showing Vayu having a blast at the park.

Top attractions at Zurich zoo

If Sonam's dreamy getaway has inspired you to plan your own trip to Zurich, make sure to add these top attractions at the zoo to your must-visit list.