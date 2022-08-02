Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Spain witnesses travel boom, edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels

Spain witnesses travel boom, edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels

travel
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Before the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to travel in 2020, Spain received a total of 38.2 million tourists in 2019, with 8.8 million visiting in June.
Tourists sunbathe on a beach in Fuengirola, near Malaga, Spain&nbsp;(REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo)
Tourists sunbathe on a beach in Fuengirola, near Malaga, Spain (REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Madrid

More than twice as many tourists visited Spain in June than in the same month last year and they spent almost three times as much during their stay, National Statistics Institute data showed on Tuesday.

The 7.5 million visitors in June spent close to 9 billion euros ($9.2 billion), as Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic levels in its biggest and most important economic sector.

Before the pandemic put a halt to travel in 2020, Spain received a total of 38.2 million tourists in 2019, with 8.8 million visiting in June.

"In these six months (of 2022) we have already exceeded 30 million international tourists, which represents 80% of the pre-pandemic volume, but in terms of expenses we are already at 90% of pre-pandemic levels," Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said.

"If the trend continues, we will clearly be at pre-pandemic levels (at the end of the year)," she said.

Spain's government expects tourist arrivals to reach 90% of pre-pandemic volumes during the summer season, as northern Europeans shrug off concerns over inflation and book even more trips than in 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spain travel ban travel air travel traveller pandemic tour tourist tourism covid-19 + 8 more
spain travel ban travel air travel traveller pandemic tour tourist tourism covid-19 + 7 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out