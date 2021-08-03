Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Spain's foreign tourism surges nearly tenfold from year ago amid Covid-19

While global travel restrictions due to coronavirus spread brought international tourism to a near halt last year, Spain witnesses a spike in the number of foreign tourists by tenfold this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
Reuters |
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Spain's foreign tourism surges nearly tenfold from year ago amid Covid-19(Instagram/@spanish_heritage_dmc)

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain jumped to 2.2 million in June, rising nearly tenfold from a year earlier when global travel restrictions brought international tourism to a near halt, official statistics showed on Tuesday.

Tourists spent a total of 2.42 billion euros ($2.87 billion)in the country, up from around 133.9 million euros last June but still 75% lower than in June 2019 when some 8.8 million people visited Spain. ($1 = 0.8422 euros)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
spain tourism covid-19 coronavirus travel tourists pandemic
