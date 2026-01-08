This village doesn't allow giving birth or dying, everyone carries gun for safety. Take a video tour

Situated approximately 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole, Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago where it is as easy to enter without a visa as it is difficult to give birth and die. In Svalbard, the climate is rough, the weather can change rapidly, and polar bears can suddenly show up when you least expect them to.

Also Read | Rehman Dakait's 19th century Lyari haveli from Dhurandhar is in Amritsar, not Pakistan. You can visit it too

On January 7, travel influencer Radhika Nomllers took to Instagram to share interesting facts about Svalbard, where she had recently travelled. The clip begins with her pointing out the most bizarre detail about this country.

“Did you know that dying and being born are not allowed in the world's northernmost village? This is because there are no hospitals here, and bodies don't decompose due to the extreme cold.”

Svalbard, the land of the midnight sun

In winter, there are 24 hours of darkness, and in summer, 24 hours of daylight in Svalbard. “The sun disappears for months…and then never sets. There’s a vault for the end of the world designed to survive natural disasters, war, and climate collapse. It’s often described as humanity’s agricultural insurance policy,” she added.

Moreover, Radhika revealed, in this cluster of snow-covered islands, people from more than fifty countries live together without visas. “It's like a small civilisation at the very edge of the world,” she added.

The only visa-free zone in the world

This is due to the Svalbard Treaty of 1920, which grants citizens of every country equal rights to live and work in the area. For the uninitiated, India's engagement with the Arctic started in February 1920, when it signed the Svalbard Treaty in Paris.

Thanks to the Svalbard Treaty of 1920, citizens of signatory countries can live and work without a visa. “There’s no formal immigration process. If you can support yourself and find work, you’re welcome,” Radhika noted.

A sunset at Svalbard, North Pole (Instagram)

This makes Svalbard a visa-free zone, where anyone can live and work; despite its harsh environment, around 2,500 to 3,000 people call it home. The travel influencer noted that here polar bears outnumber humans, and cats are completely banned to protect the fragile Arctic bird population.

No army, no babies, and no deaths

Additionally, there is no army here, and it is also one of the safest places on Earth, as crime is extremely rare. “People don’t lock their doors, bikes are left outside, and trust runs high…safe zones exist [in the main town] because it's illegal to walk outside without a rifle since polar bears outnumber humans here. So, yes, life is a bit strange in the world's last village, but it is perhaps what makes it special,” Radhika revealed.

As for why it is illegal to die and give birth in Svalbard, Radhika elaborated, “Svalbard’s permafrost prevents bodies from decomposing properly, which led to serious health concerns in the past. As a result, burials are no longer allowed. If someone becomes seriously ill or elderly, they’re required to leave the island.”

“The town has no retirement homes. When residents can no longer work or live independently, they must relocate. Svalbard is built for the young, the working, and the resilient - not for retirement,” she added.

Meanwhile, babies aren’t born here due to a lack of advanced medical facilities, so pregnant residents must travel to mainland Norway weeks before giving birth.

Notes to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.