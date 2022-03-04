Swadesh Darshan awards: Tourism Ministry invites entries from States, UTs

In order to acknowledge the efforts undertaken by the State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, and various implementation agencies, the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday constituted Swadesh Darshan awards in different categories.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry, the awards will highlight best practices including achievement of planned objectives, innovative approach, adoption of sustainability principles in planning, design, and operations, efficient project monitoring, ability to attract private investments in peripheral development, and efforts undertaken to ensure optimal operations and maintenance etc.

To begin with, the Ministry has decided to invite entries under the following categories as Best Tourist Interpretation Centre, Best Log Hut Facility, Best MICE Facility, Best Cafeteria, Best Craft Haat/ Souvenir Shop facility, Best Sound and Light Show, and Best Waterfront Development (Beach/ River/ Lake etc.), the release read.

The Ministry has also asked the state Governments and UT Administrations to submit their entries online. Under its flagship scheme of 'Swadesh Darshan' has sanctioned 76 projects in 31 States / Union Territories of India for more than ₹5500 crore.

As part of this scheme, tourism-related infrastructure has been developed at more than 500 tourist destinations, the release said.

