Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Swadesh Darshan awards: Tourism Ministry invites entries from States, UTs
travel

Swadesh Darshan awards: Tourism Ministry invites entries from States, UTs

Tourism Ministry has decided to invite entries for Best Tourist Interpretation Centre, Best Log Hut Facility, Best MICE Facility, Best Cafeteria, Best Craft Haat/ Souvenir Shop facility, Best Sound and Light Show, and Best Waterfront Development (Beach/ River/ Lake etc.)
Swadesh Darshan awards: Tourism Ministry invites entries from States, UTs (Twitter/incredibleindia)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 10:52 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]

In order to acknowledge the efforts undertaken by the State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, and various implementation agencies, the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday constituted Swadesh Darshan awards in different categories.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry, the awards will highlight best practices including achievement of planned objectives, innovative approach, adoption of sustainability principles in planning, design, and operations, efficient project monitoring, ability to attract private investments in peripheral development, and efforts undertaken to ensure optimal operations and maintenance etc.

To begin with, the Ministry has decided to invite entries under the following categories as Best Tourist Interpretation Centre, Best Log Hut Facility, Best MICE Facility, Best Cafeteria, Best Craft Haat/ Souvenir Shop facility, Best Sound and Light Show, and Best Waterfront Development (Beach/ River/ Lake etc.), the release read.

RELATED STORIES

The Ministry has also asked the state Governments and UT Administrations to submit their entries online. Under its flagship scheme of 'Swadesh Darshan' has sanctioned 76 projects in 31 States / Union Territories of India for more than 5500 crore.

As part of this scheme, tourism-related infrastructure has been developed at more than 500 tourist destinations, the release said. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourism tourist india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP