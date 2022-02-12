Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid cases decrease
travel

Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid cases decrease

The Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will run for five days a week -- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels in these Covid-19 times.
The interiors of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid-19 cases decrease(HT Photo)
The interiors of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid-19 cases decrease(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has announced that the services of Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmadabad have been resumed once again from February after a decrease in Covid-19 cases is reported across the country.

"Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all Covid safety protocols," said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels.

"Passengers have been choosing Tejas Express over other trains due to the high levels of service and best sanitation practices in these Covid-19 times. Will continue our unrelenting efforts to provide punctual and comfortable travel with best-in-class hospitality services and hygiene practices," said the official.

The train will run for five days a week -- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.  

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejas express mumbai ahmedabad covid-19 ‪indian railways‬ tourism travel + 5 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out