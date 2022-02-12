Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid cases decrease

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has announced that the services of Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmadabad have been resumed once again from February after a decrease in Covid-19 cases is reported across the country.

"Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all Covid safety protocols," said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels.

"Passengers have been choosing Tejas Express over other trains due to the high levels of service and best sanitation practices in these Covid-19 times. Will continue our unrelenting efforts to provide punctual and comfortable travel with best-in-class hospitality services and hygiene practices," said the official.

The train will run for five days a week -- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.