These 6 simple tech-driven hacks can upgrade your travel experience: From smart apps to loyalty programs
Want to save more on travel? Here are some simple tech-driven hacks that you can consider to upgrade your travel experience and save more on your trips.
Travel today is increasingly defined by how seamlessly technology integrates into every stage of the journey. From planning to post-trip engagement, smart digital solutions are enabling faster, more personalised, and frictionless experiences for modern travellers. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost shared a few tech hacks that can help you save more while upgrading your travel experience.
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1. Choose unified booking platforms
Karthik highlighted that instead of juggling multiple apps and websites, opt for platforms that bring flights, hotels and add-ons into one ecosystem. “These systems use intelligent integrations to offer real-time availability, competitive pricing, and simplified decision-making - saving both time and effort,” said Karthik.
2. Leverage AI-Powered personalisation
Artificial intelligence is reshaping travel by offering tailored recommendations based on user behaviour and preferences. Whether it’s suggesting ideal itineraries or relevant upgrades, AI ensures that each journey feels customised, making travel more intuitive and efficient. You can use AI-enabled travel apps to plan and customise your journey without stress.
3. Adopt contactless travel solutions{{/usCountry}}
3. Adopt contactless travel solutions{{/usCountry}}
Karthik suggested that contactless technologies such as mobile check-ins, e-boarding passes, and digital payments eliminate unnecessary delays and streamline movement across touchpoints. This not only enhances convenience but also supports a smoother, safer travel experience.
4. Maximise value through integrated loyalty programs{{/usCountry}}
Karthik suggested that contactless technologies such as mobile check-ins, e-boarding passes, and digital payments eliminate unnecessary delays and streamline movement across touchpoints. This not only enhances convenience but also supports a smoother, safer travel experience.
4. Maximise value through integrated loyalty programs{{/usCountry}}
According to Karthik, technology has made loyalty programs more dynamic and accessible. Travellers can now track, redeem, and even exchange rewards across multiple partners in real time. This integration helps unlock better value and encourages a more connected travel ecosystem. This way, you can save more on your journey and plan more trips ahead.
5. Stay informed with real-time updates
“Access to real-time information, such as flight changes, delays, or gate updates, can significantly improve travel efficiency,” said Karthik. Platforms that consolidate these updates into a single interface help travellers stay proactive and reduce last-minute disruptions.
6. Explore smart value-added services
From lounge access to travel insurance and curated add-ons, ancillary services can enhance comfort and convenience. Tech-enabled platforms make it easy to discover and purchase these services as part of the booking journey. You can also consider credit and debit cards to add more value to your travel experience. They offer discounts and a free-access to a lot of services.
Karthik said, “As travel continues to evolve, embracing these tech-driven hacks can transform ordinary trips into seamless, personalised experiences, thus making every journey smarter, more efficient and truly rewarding.”
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