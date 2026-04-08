These 6 simple tech-driven hacks can upgrade your travel experience: From smart apps to loyalty programs

Travel today is increasingly defined by how seamlessly technology integrates into every stage of the journey. From planning to post-trip engagement, smart digital solutions are enabling faster, more personalised, and frictionless experiences for modern travellers. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost shared a few tech hacks that can help you save more while upgrading your travel experience.

Tech-driven hacks to upgrade your travel experiences.(Unsplash)

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1. Choose unified booking platforms

Karthik highlighted that instead of juggling multiple apps and websites, opt for platforms that bring flights, hotels and add-ons into one ecosystem. “These systems use intelligent integrations to offer real-time availability, competitive pricing, and simplified decision-making - saving both time and effort,” said Karthik.

2. Leverage AI-Powered personalisation

Artificial intelligence is reshaping travel by offering tailored recommendations based on user behaviour and preferences. Whether it’s suggesting ideal itineraries or relevant upgrades, AI ensures that each journey feels customised, making travel more intuitive and efficient. You can use AI-enabled travel apps to plan and customise your journey without stress.

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AI ensures that each journey feels customised, making travel more intuitive and efficient (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Adopt contactless travel solutions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Adopt contactless travel solutions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Karthik suggested that contactless technologies such as mobile check-ins, e-boarding passes, and digital payments eliminate unnecessary delays and streamline movement across touchpoints. This not only enhances convenience but also supports a smoother, safer travel experience. 4. Maximise value through integrated loyalty programs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karthik suggested that contactless technologies such as mobile check-ins, e-boarding passes, and digital payments eliminate unnecessary delays and streamline movement across touchpoints. This not only enhances convenience but also supports a smoother, safer travel experience. 4. Maximise value through integrated loyalty programs {{/usCountry}}

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According to Karthik, technology has made loyalty programs more dynamic and accessible. Travellers can now track, redeem, and even exchange rewards across multiple partners in real time. This integration helps unlock better value and encourages a more connected travel ecosystem. This way, you can save more on your journey and plan more trips ahead.

5. Stay informed with real-time updates

“Access to real-time information, such as flight changes, delays, or gate updates, can significantly improve travel efficiency,” said Karthik. Platforms that consolidate these updates into a single interface help travellers stay proactive and reduce last-minute disruptions.

Contactless technologies such as mobile check-ins can eliminate unnecessary delays and streamline movement across touchpoints. (Pexel)

6. Explore smart value-added services

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From lounge access to travel insurance and curated add-ons, ancillary services can enhance comfort and convenience. Tech-enabled platforms make it easy to discover and purchase these services as part of the booking journey. You can also consider credit and debit cards to add more value to your travel experience. They offer discounts and a free-access to a lot of services.

Karthik said, “As travel continues to evolve, embracing these tech-driven hacks can transform ordinary trips into seamless, personalised experiences, thus making every journey smarter, more efficient and truly rewarding.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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