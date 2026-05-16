These suitcases survived 4 flights, a cruise and extreme overpacking without a scratch: My tried and tested review

I have always had a slightly complicated relationship with suitcases. And number 14 already had me feeling skeptical about being surprised at this point. Was there anything new left to discover? I was clearly not anticipating what followed.

The Swiss Military Lithane cabin and medium suitcases, after a demanding international trip, still look remarkably fresh and ready for more. (Hindustan Times)

Some suitcases are wonderfully light until an airline handler handles them a little too firmly and you lose a wheel or all four (It has happened to me before!). Others are so heavy when empty that they eat into your baggage allowance before you have packed your first pair of socks.

This set changed my thinking. I travelled with the Swiss Military Lithane Cabin and Medium suitcases on a fairly punishing route. Bhopal to Delhi, Delhi to Singapore, onto a cruise, and then through hotels, taxis, airports, and then the entire process in reverse. They were lifted onto carts, shoved into car boots, packed and repacked, and on one memorable occasion, stuffed to a degree that felt mildly irresponsible.

At the end of it all, they looked almost exactly as they did when I first opened the box.

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1.

Swiss Military Lithane Hard Trolley Luggage (55,68 & 79cm), ...

First impressions: “Is it special enough?”

When I unboxed the set, my first thought was that it looked timeless. Clean lines. Good proportions. No flashy details, trying too hard to be interesting. I did wonder if it was distinctive enough. There are plenty of suitcases in the market with bold colours and quirky designs that practically wave at you from the baggage belt. This one is more understated. But then I started packing. And that is when I understood where the money had gone.

The little details that changed my mind

{{^usCountry}} The first thing I noticed was the flap compartments. Many suitcases include zipped pockets that look useful until you touch them and realise they are made of fabric so thin they feel like a polite suggestion rather than an actual compartment. These were different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first thing I noticed was the flap compartments. Many suitcases include zipped pockets that look useful until you touch them and realise they are made of fabric so thin they feel like a polite suggestion rather than an actual compartment. These were different. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The wet pockets were deep and structured. The cross straps were strong. The buckle snapped shut with a satisfyingly solid click. The elastic straps had real tension, so they actually held my packing cubes in place instead of draping themselves loosely over the contents and hoping for the best. These are small details, but they tell you a lot about the overall build. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wet pockets were deep and structured. The cross straps were strong. The buckle snapped shut with a satisfyingly solid click. The elastic straps had real tension, so they actually held my packing cubes in place instead of draping themselves loosely over the contents and hoping for the best. These are small details, but they tell you a lot about the overall build. {{/usCountry}}

2.

Swiss Military Lithane Hard Trolley Luggage (55, 68 & 79cm),...

{{^usCountry}} Why the polycarbonate shell matters? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why the polycarbonate shell matters? {{/usCountry}}

The Lithane set is made from 100% polycarbonate. In plain English, this means the shell has some give. Instead of cracking when it takes a hit, it absorbs the impact and springs back into shape. That sounds impressive in theory. In practice, it meant surviving a long international trip without a single visible scratch.

And I did not use suitcase covers on purpose. Sorry, Swiss Military, it had to be done!

The cabin suitcase: The one I reach for constantly

The cabin suitcase holds 51 litres and weighs just 2.4 kg, which is remarkably light for a hard-shell case. It fits into most international overhead bins and rolls beautifully. The eight-wheel spinner system glides so smoothly that you can steer it with one finger while holding a coffee, a passport, and several Mario-like levels at airport security.

The medium suitcase: The one size that suits my needs the best

The medium case holds 93 litres and weighs 3.2 kg. This is, in my view, is the sweet spot. Large enough for longer trips, but not so enormous that moving it feels like a strength-training session. It swallowed (and I say swallowed because my one suitcase held all of my clothes, and half the kids' clothes) clothing, shoes, toiletries, and the inevitable holiday shopping with impressive ease. Then it faced an even bigger test.

Putting the suitcases through the real test of no covers for the long vacation. Also, that little dinosaur suitcase in the middle broke on the trip. (Hindustan Times)

When one suitcase broke, and everything changed

On the final day of our trip, one of our small generic suitcases finally gave up. It had been a gift for my sons and had done its duty, but it picked the worst possible time to break. Suddenly, all of its contents had to be squeezed into the three suitcases we had left. And please note, all three of them were full. This little guy, who died on us, was our extra space for the vacation.

That meant the two Swiss Military cases were filled to the absolute limit and then pushed a little further. I was fully expecting some kind of damage. A cracked corner, a bulging zip, or an interior strap giving way under pressure. Instead, they took it all without complaint. No dents, no bending, no broken fittings, and not even a visible scratch. What impressed me most was that they remained easy to move even when packed this heavily. The wheels still rolled effortlessly, and the handles felt just as sturdy as they had on the first day. That was the point at which I stopped seeing luggage as a short-term purchase and started seeing it as something worth buying properly once.

Feature My Take Hardware The telescopic handle feels sturdy and well-made, without the annoying wobble that cheaper suitcases often develop. The built-in TSA-approved lock is useful for international travel, and the eight-wheel spinner system continued to roll smoothly even when the cases were packed far beyond what I thought was reasonable. Warranty The set comes with a 5-year international warranty. For me, that adds a lot of confidence. It suggests the brand expects these suitcases to be used frequently and can handle years of real travel. Pros Exceptionally scratch-resistant shell, lightweight construction, strong interior compartments, elastic straps that actually hold your packing cubes in place, smooth and quiet wheels, and a nesting design that makes storage at home much easier. Cons This is not the cheapest luggage set on the market. If budget is your main concern, there are many good alternatives. They may not offer the same level of scratch resistance and overall build quality, but they can still be a sensible option.

What I loved

Remarkably scratch-resistant

Strong interior compartments and straps

Lightweight for hard-shell luggage

Wheels that remain smooth even under heavy loads

Excellent use of internal space

Easy to store thanks to the nesting design

What to keep in mind

It is an investment

If your priority is getting the lowest possible price, there are many decent alternatives

They may not handle rough travel quite as impressively

Yes, you can buy cheaper luggage. Yes, you can wait for sales and pick up something that looks similar. But after watching these cases survive airports, cruise terminals, overpacking, and the sort of treatment luggage receives when nobody is watching, I understood the difference.

If you want suitcases that can take a beating and still look almost untouched, this set is worth serious consideration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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