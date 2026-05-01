Tired of crowded pilgrimages? 7 hidden spiritual gems in India that offer a quieter experience

From Varanasi to Ayodhya, India’s spiritual tourism is on a powerful growth trajectory. One thing that stands out is how travellers’ minds have changed. Today's new-age explorers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are combining spiritual journeys with experiences that are focused on culture, wellness, and adventure and opting for multiple destinations in one package. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel revealed a few offbeat destinations that offer more than just divinity.

Offbeat spiritual destinations to visit in India.(Unsplash)

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1. Khatu Shyam, Rajasthan

Tucked away in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Khatu Shyam Temple is dedicated to Barbarika, worshipped as an embodiment of unwavering devotion and sacrifice. While the Phalgun Mela sees a massive influx of pilgrims, the rest of the year offers a quieter, deeply personal darshan experience. Along with Khatu Shyam Temple, travellers can include nearby spiritual and cultural stops. The region is also known for its heritage havelis and fresco art.

2. Aundha Nagnath, Maharashtra

Among the revered Jyotirlingas, Aundha Nagnath Temple stands out for its understated yet powerful presence. Believed to date back to the Mahabharata era, the temple’s architecture reflects the Hemadpanthi style with intricate carvings and a distinctive underground sanctum. Unlike more crowded Jyotirlinga shrines, Aundha Nagnath offers a slower, more contemplative experience ideal for travellers seeking solitude and spiritual depth. A visit to Aundha Nagnath Temple can be extended to include other sacred sites like Parli Vaijnath Temple and Grishneshwar Temple, both part of the Jyotirlinga circuit.

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Udupi Sri Krishna Temple is not just a pilgrimage site but a living cultural ecosystem. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Udupi, Karnataka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Udupi, Karnataka {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A serene coastal town, Udupi Sri Krishna Temple is not just a pilgrimage site but a living cultural ecosystem. The temple’s unique “Kanakana Kindi” (viewing the deity through a small window) adds a distinctive spiritual dimension. While visiting Udupi Sri Krishna Temple, travellers often include nearby temples like Murudeshwar Temple and Kollur Mookambika Temple, forming a coastal spiritual trail. 4. Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Bihar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A serene coastal town, Udupi Sri Krishna Temple is not just a pilgrimage site but a living cultural ecosystem. The temple’s unique “Kanakana Kindi” (viewing the deity through a small window) adds a distinctive spiritual dimension. While visiting Udupi Sri Krishna Temple, travellers often include nearby temples like Murudeshwar Temple and Kollur Mookambika Temple, forming a coastal spiritual trail. 4. Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Bihar {{/usCountry}}

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The Mahabodhi Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, draws seekers from across the globe, creating a uniquely international spiritual environment. A short drive away, Nalanda University ruins offer a glimpse into one of the world’s oldest centres of learning. Together, this circuit blends spirituality with intellectual legacy, ideal for travellers seeking both reflection and historical depth. The region also offers ropeway rides, hot springs, and serene monasteries, creating a holistic journey that blends spirituality, history, and wellness.

5. Tungnath, Uttarakhand

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Garhwal Himalayas, Tungnath Temple is the highest Shiva temple in the world and part of the Panch Kedar circuit. The journey to Tungnath is as significant as the destination itself. The scenic trek through alpine meadows, rhododendron forests, and panoramic mountain views.

6. Badami, Aihole, Pattadakal, Karnataka

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For those drawn to spiritual heritage and architecture, the circuit of Badami Cave Temples, Aihole, and Pattadakal offers an unparalleled experience. Often referred to as the cradle of Indian temple architecture, Aihole houses over 100 temples, while Pattadakal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site showcasing a harmonious blend of Dravidian and Nagara styles. Badami’s rock-cut caves add a dramatic visual element, making this circuit a journey through time, faith, and artistic excellence.

Sikh shrines in the region offer a deeply spiritual and soulful experience. (Unsplash)

7. Sikh shrines, Kashmir

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Nestled amidst the breathtaking valleys of Kashmir, Sikh shrines in the region offer a deeply spiritual and soulful experience, often away from the typical tourist trail. The Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in Srinagar is associated with Guru Hargobind Sahib and is of immense historical and spiritual significance. Another prominent site is Gurudwara Sheeshnag, which is linked with the journeys of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and reflects the profound spiritual legacy of Sikhism in the valley. The journey is a blend of spirituality, nature and heritage, from the tranquil Dal Lake and Mughal Gardens in Srinagar to the beautiful landscapes of Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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