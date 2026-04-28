PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit Bharat Exp trains

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually flagged off two new weekly Amrit Bharat Express trains from the BLW ground in Varanasi to enhance connectivity between spiritual sites and major economic hubs. The new services are the Banaras–Hadapsar (Pune) Amrit Bharat Express and the Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Amrit Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) during the Mahila Sammelan, in Varanasi on Tuesday. UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary and BJP president Nitin Nabin also present. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo))

These trains will provide affordable and modern travel options and enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, said officials. The Banaras–Pune service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The operation of this train will provide residents of Varanasi and its surrounding areas with an affordable, high-speed, and comfortable daily travel facility for their journeys to and from Pune, said Banaras division public relations officer Ashok Kumar.

The Ayodhya–Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations, said officials.

The trains are expected to particularly benefit daily passengers, migrant workers, and pilgrims travelling between UP and Maharashtra, providing direct connectivity and eliminating the need to change trains, they added.

6 GI-registered handicrafts presented to PM

In a display of regional artistry and cultural heritage, the women of Kashi welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BLW ground on Tuesday with a presentation of six distinct Geographical Indication (GI) registered handicrafts from Banaras.

The unique collection was meticulously prepared by the skilled craftsmen of Kashi under the expert guidance of Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kant, known as the “GI Man of India”.

Dr Kant noted that, for the very first time, a wooden replica showcasing the interior of the new Parliament building was made by Kashi craftsmen. This intricate masterpiece, measuring 24 inches, was crafted after a week of arduous labour by young artisan Rajkumar, working in collaboration with Sanjay Prajapati and Sanoj Painter.

Also on display was the majestic visage of Goddess Durga, crafted using the ‘Banaras Mask’ (paper mache) technique.

Among the other presentations were a 14-inch-tall sculpture titled ‘Peacock within a Peacock’, crafted by state awardee Bachcha Lal Maurya of Ramnagar using the distinct ‘Banaras Soft Stone Jali’ (lattice work) technique and a wooden idol of ‘Panchmukhi Ganesha’ (five-faced Ganesha). Additionally, a framed depiction of the new Parliament building — meticulously crafted using the ‘Banaras Zardozi’ embroidery technique — was presented, alongside a beautifully crafted memento symbolising the iconic ‘Namo Ghat’. “A new record was established by presenting six distinct GI crafts simultaneously on a single platform,” said the ‘GI Man’.