New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to start inter-state government bus services to three religious places Katra , Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan and Ayodhya, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday. Delhi govt plans bus service to Vaishno Devi, Khatu Shyam and Ayodhya: Transport minister

The Delhi Transport Corporation will soon enhance interstate connectivity with the engagement of 50 AC buses on 17 routes for interstate operations.

"The government is committed to strengthening interstate connectivity and ensuring comfortable and affordable travel for citizens. At the same time, we are expanding bus services to important religious destinations so that devotees from Delhi can travel conveniently to places of faith across the country," Singh said.

In this regard, new bus services are being planned from Delhi to major religious destinations such as Katra , Khatu Shyam and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, allowing devotees to travel conveniently and safely, he added.

According to officials, the buses will operate based on benchmark rates prescribed by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings.

"Expansion is also planned through several additional interstate routes, including Nanaksar Delhi-Ghaziabad Bus Terminal, Delhi-Rewari, Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Rohtak, Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Jewar, which are expected to enhance accessibility for daily commuters and regional travellers," a statement said.

Singh further said that the government is exploring interstate bus connectivity between Delhi and Bihar, keeping in mind the large Poorvanchali population residing in the national capital.

"A Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed soon to operationalise these services and strengthen connectivity between the two regions," he added.

As part of the ongoing expansion of interstate transport services, DTC has already commenced operations of electric buses on key routes, including Delhi-Baraut , Delhi-Sonipat , Delhi-Dharuhera , and Delhi-Panipat .

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