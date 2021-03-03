Tourism body urges Goa government to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places
Ahead of the Goa Assembly's budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from "safe destinations" to boost tourism.
The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), in a memorandum to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, said various trade bodies have suggested to form travel bubbles with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, the UK, Poland and Finland for these commercial flights.
The budget session of the Goa Assembly will be held between March 24 and April 16.
Sawant will present the budget on March 24, a senior official from the state legislature department said last week.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation last week extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till March 31.
Scheduled international flight operations were suspended from March 23 last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Amid the suspension, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.
Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.
"We have proposed that chartered flights be allowed to land in Goa from safe destinations and bubbles be formed," TTAG president Nilesh Shah said in the memorandum.
The state government should also provide landing and airport fees waiver to foreign airlines and operators of chartered flights for one year from March 1, 2021, he said.
This will help to revive the state's tourism industry, the TTAG said in its memorandum.
It also claimed that there are 5,000 to 7,000 unregistered service apartments, guest houses and home stays in Goa that do not pay any taxes, while a number of hotels, shacks and cruises are operating without license.
"They need to be brought under the tax net to increase the state's revenue so that law abiding and legitimate businesses are not overburdened and there is a level-playing field," the memorandum said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports to boost international tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism body urges Goa government to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida expects spring travelers amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks crew for ‘fun’ trip around the moon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelers booking hotels online should trust instinct more than algorithms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the search of spiritual solace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai PM orders study on "vaccine passports" to boost tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cafe and restaurant terraces to reopen this month in Austria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain to consider bilateral deals and travel corridors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World tour cruises for the next year are selling out already
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Tourism Secretary: Sustainable tourism only way of expanding sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox