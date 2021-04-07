Trans Arunachal Drive 2021 to bring state's tourism industry back to its foot

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday flagged off the Trans Arunachal Drive 2021 which will cover a distance of 2,500 km in the state.

Intending to promote and create awareness around the state, the road trip started from Namsai in the eastern part of the state and will end in Tawang in the west.

"We are glad to commence the Trans Arunachal Drive an initiative to bring the tourism industry back to its foot after the unprecedented 2020 and invite tourists to a Covid free Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said after flagging off the event.

"We hope to provide a memorable experience to the members as they discover the boundless cultural steams in a giant patch of unexplored green on the country's map. The entire state is a perfect ground for adventure sports and has emerged as the favourite driving destination of the Northeast region of India," he said.

"With travellers joining us from different states of the country, we have ensured strict measures to guarantee a healthy and safe stay," Khandu said and congratulated the Tourism department for such innovative projects.

The event was flagged off by Khandu at Namsai district in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao besides a host of legislators and officials.

The 15-day expedition will traverse from the high altitudes of the Himalayas cutting across the entire length of the state to the sub-tropical forests. Through the drive, the enthusiasts would witness a confluence of the country's first sun rays, pristine scenery, an array of flora and fauna, beautiful monasteries, along with tribal culture and tradition.

The Trans-Arunachal Highway, also called NH 13, is a two-lane highway project extending from Tawang in the western part of the state to Kanubari in the east covering 1,559 km.

The highway will connect the district headquarters and other important places and help greatly in reducing the isolation of the people of the state. There is no other road in the entire country that can match the beauty, landscape, road condition, and wilderness of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

Propagating a safe environment, the trip has been conducted with a series of stringent safety protocols in line with the government mandate, official sources informed.

The event is managed by Motorsports Club of Arunachal Pradesh.

