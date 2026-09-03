Travel Watch: Swiss Military launches Alpine Club with 36 new luggage options for Indian travellers

Swiss Military is adding a new name to its travel gear portfolio. The company has launched Alpine Club, a new sub-brand aimed at India’s mass premium travel gear segment, as it looks to tap growing demand beyond the country’s biggest cities.

Swiss Military launches Alpine Club with three hard luggage collections, priced from ₹6,500, targeting India’s fast-growing travel gear market. (Swiss Military)

The launch comes with 36 new SKUs across three hard luggage collections called Miles, Helix and Vortex. Prices range from ₹6,500 to ₹7,500, placing Alpine Club in a price segment aimed at consumers who want branded luggage at a relatively accessible price point.

Swiss Military estimates India’s mass premium travel gear market at around ₹5,000 crore. The company is targeting a 3% to 5% market share for Alpine Club within its first three years. It also expects the new sub-brand to contribute nearly one-third of its overall revenue during this period.

For Swiss Military, the move is closely linked to the changing travel habits of Indian consumers. Travel gear is no longer limited to a premium audience in major cities, with demand for branded luggage also growing across smaller cities and towns.

“India’s travel gear market is undergoing a decisive shift, with demand expanding well beyond the exclusive premium segment. We estimate the mass premium category at nearly ₹5,000 crore, supported by rising consumer aspirations, growing preference for trusted brands and increasing demand across non-metro markets,” said Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military.

Alpine Club targets India’s growing travel gear market

Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will be a major focus for the new brand. Swiss Military has identified Delhi NCR, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand as its initial markets for Alpine Club.

The company plans to establish Exclusive Brand Outlets across these regions as it works to expand its retail presence. It has invested approximately ₹5 crore in the initial rollout.

The strategy also gives Swiss Military room to expand the Alpine Club range beyond its first hard luggage collection. Soft luggage and additional travel gear categories are planned as part of the brand’s longer-term expansion.

For consumers, the ₹6,500 to ₹7,500 price range puts Alpine Club below many premium luggage options while keeping it within the branded travel gear category.

Digvijay Tiwari, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Swiss Military, said the company will focus on retail visibility, wider distribution and building consumer awareness for the new label.

“Alpine Club is a strategic addition to our travel gear portfolio, built for the growing demand for versatile, high-performance travel solutions. We will drive retail visibility, expand distribution and build strong consumer preference,” he said.

Swiss Military Alpine Club launches with 36 luggage options

The first Alpine Club collection is focused entirely on hard luggage, giving the company a clear starting point before it moves into other travel products.

Here are the key details from the launch:

36 SKUs: Alpine Club launches with 36 hard luggage options across three collections.

Three collections: The opening range includes Miles, Helix and Vortex.

₹ 6,500 to ₹ 7,500: This is the price range for the first Alpine Club luggage collection.

3% to 5% target: Swiss Military is aiming for this share of the mass premium travel gear market within three years.

Nearly one third revenue contribution: The company expects Alpine Club to account for close to one third of its overall revenue during the first three years.

₹ 5 crore investment: Swiss Military has invested approximately ₹ 5 crore in the initial rollout.

Five focus markets: Delhi NCR, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand are the first markets identified for the brand.

Exclusive Brand Outlets: The company plans to open EBOs across these regions.

Future expansion: Soft luggage and other travel gear categories are expected to be added later.

The launch also fits into Swiss Military’s wider plans for its India business. The company currently has a presence across 26 countries and offers more than 300 products, with travel gear and accessories forming a significant part of its portfolio.

In India, Swiss Military has built its retail and distribution network across major cities and is now looking to extend that reach further into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

With Alpine Club, the company is taking a broader approach to the travel gear market. The immediate focus is hard luggage and five key regions, while the longer plan includes more categories and a wider retail footprint.

The big bet is simple: as more Indians travel and consumers in smaller cities spend more on branded products, the mass premium luggage segment could become an important growth area for the company.

Similar articles for you

Andaman's untouched charms: Essential tips for mindful island escapes, hidden beaches, and local adventures

5 reasons your next family holiday should be to Hong Kong: From easy flights and Indian food to Disneyland fun

This mistake almost cost me my GST refund at Changi Airport; Buy these Charles & Keith handbags in India instead