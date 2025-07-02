Travelling solo for the first time? Don’t leave without reading these 10 must-know tips

So you’ve booked that solo ticket—no backup, no itinerary debates, no one asking “can we eat now?” It’s just you, your playlists, and a whole lot of freedom. But before you romanticise the journey too much, let’s get practical. Solo travel is thrilling, yes, but it also needs planning. Here are 10 things to remember so your “Eat Pray Love” moment doesn’t turn into “Lost, Hungry, Slightly Crying.” Travelling solo? Don’t leave without reading these 10 must-know tips(Pexels)

10 Things to keep in mind before travelling solo:

1. Research your destination—but leave room for magic

Know local customs, emergency numbers, and safe neighbourhoods. But also keep space for spontaneous detours and surprise cafés. Some of the best memories aren’t in the itinerary.



2. Always keep digital and physical copies of your documents

Passport, IDs, bookings—save them on email and carry hard copies. If your phone dies or gets stolen, you’re still good. A Ziplock folder is your new BFF.



3. Book your first night’s stay in advance

Wandering at midnight looking for a hotel isn’t romantic, it’s risky. Having a safe place to land makes the whole trip smoother. Then you can go full spontaneous mode later.



4. Pack light—but smart

You carry your own bags now, so skip the “just in case” shoes. Choose versatile clothes, pack layers, and leave space for local finds. And don’t forget a power bank—lifesaver.



5. Share your itinerary with someone you trust

Whether it’s your mum or your group chat, keep someone in the loop. A quick “Reached safely” text is not uncool—it’s smart. Safety isn’t negotiable, it’s empowering.



6. Trust your gut—it’s wiser than you think

If something feels off, leave. If someone feels creepy, walk away. Your instincts are valid—don’t talk yourself out of them. Solo doesn’t mean unsafe.

7. Say yes to new experiences—but with boundaries

Try the weird local snack. Take the random detour. But don’t feel pressured to do anything that makes you uncomfortable. Adventure is cool. Regret, not so much.



8. Learn a few local phrases—it goes a long way

A “hello” or “thank you” in the local tongue can open doors. People warm up when you try, even if you fumble. Bonus: It helps you haggle too.



9. Don’t overshare your solo status

You don’t need to lie, just don’t broadcast you’re alone. Say “we” instead of “I” in casual convos with strangers. Keep things mysterious—like a spy with sunscreen.



10. Make time to do nothing

Don’t overschedule every second—leave time to sit, observe, breathe. Some of the best solo trip moments are the quiet ones. You’re not just exploring the world—you’re meeting you.

Travelling solo is liberating, eye-opening, and sometimes a little scary—and that’s okay. The key is preparation with a side of spontaneity. So go out there, take that trip, eat that street food, and take 500 photos of sunsets. Just keep your wits about you—and enjoy the heck out of it.

