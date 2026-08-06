Tried and Tested: I finally found a suitcase that survived airport baggage handling

Airport baggage handling and I have never had the best relationship. Over the years, I have collected suitcases with scratched shells, chipped corners, stiff wheels and handles that suddenly developed a wobble after just a handful of flights. At this point, I almost expect checked luggage to come back looking a little worse for wear. It is one of the reasons I have never been particularly attached to a suitcase, no matter how impressive it looked on the day I bought it.

The Swiss Military Lithane suitcase, after four flights and a Disney cruise, still looks almost new without using a protective cover. (Hindustan Times)

So, for my recent holiday from Bhopal to Delhi, onward to Singapore for the Disney Adventure cruise and back home again, I decided not to baby my luggage. No protective cover. No wrapping it in plastic. I wanted to know how the Swiss Military Lithane would cope with the same treatment every checked suitcase goes through, from conveyor belts and baggage carts to airport trolleys, taxi boots and cruise terminal transfers.

Four flights later, I had my answer.

The cabin and medium-sized suitcases came back looking almost exactly the way they had left. There were no visible scratches across the shell, the wheels rolled just as smoothly as they had on day one, and the telescopic handle remained as firm as ever. After years of accepting that airline baggage handling would eventually leave its mark on every suitcase I owned, this was the first one that genuinely changed my expectations.

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Why I stopped using suitcase covers

I know plenty of travellers who would never check in a suitcase without a protective cover. I used to understand the logic. Airline baggage systems are not exactly gentle, and I have seen luggage being stacked, dragged and loaded quickly enough to make anyone nervous. This time, I wanted a realistic test. A suitcase should be able to handle normal travel without needing an extra layer of protection every single trip. That meant letting the Lithane face everything that usually leaves luggage looking tired before the holiday is even over.

The result surprised me. Even after multiple flights, road transfers and plenty of loading and unloading, the shell still looked remarkably scratch-free. If someone had told me it had only been used once, I probably would have believed them.

What airport baggage handling usually does to luggage

The hardest part of any trip is rarely the hotel or the destination. It is everything that happens before you collect your bags. Suitcases are lifted onto conveyor belts, stacked on baggage carts, pushed into aircraft holds and moved from one vehicle to another before finally appearing on the carousel. Every stage increases the chances of scratches, cracked corners, damaged wheels or loose handles. That is where the Lithane's polycarbonate shell made a noticeable difference. Instead of feeling rigid and brittle, it had enough flexibility to absorb the knocks that are almost impossible to avoid during air travel.

The eight spinner wheels also deserve credit. They continued to glide smoothly through airports, hotel lobbies and cruise terminals without feeling heavy or difficult to steer, even after the suitcases were fully packed.

The real test came in Singapore

Ironically, the biggest luggage problem on this trip had nothing to do with the Swiss Military cases. It came from another suitcase. We had packed a generic hard shell suitcase alongside the Lithane set, thinking it would comfortably manage the trip. It didn't. By the time we reached Singapore, it had reached the end of its life. Instead of dragging it through another airport, I left it behind in the hotel room and asked the staff to dispose it. That immediately created another challenge.

Everything inside that suitcase now had to fit into the remaining luggage, along with the clothes, gifts and holiday shopping we had picked up during the trip. The Lithane cases suddenly had a lot more work to do. Both were packed far more tightly than I had originally planned, yet the zips closed without a struggle, the seams stayed intact, and the wheels continued rolling smoothly through the airport on the journey home.

For me, that became the moment this review stopped being about specifications and started being about trust.

Why did this suitcase survive when another one didn't?

This trip completely changed the way I judge luggage. Here are five things I will always check before buying another suitcase.

A shell made from polycarbonate

Material matters far more than appearance. A polycarbonate shell is better equipped to deal with the knocks and bumps that come with frequent flying.

A lightweight build

A lighter suitcase leaves more of your baggage allowance available for your belongings instead of the luggage itself.

Wheels that perform under weight

Every suitcase rolls nicely when it is empty. The real test comes after you have packed it to capacity.

An interior that keeps everything organised

Strong compression straps, well-designed dividers and practical pockets make unpacking far less frustrating after a long trip.

Handles and zips that feel dependable

Small details become very important when you are moving through several airports in a single holiday. A firm handle and reliable zip make travelling noticeably easier.

Airport baggage handling is not going to become gentler any time soon, which is exactly why I have become much more selective about the luggage I travel with. The Swiss Military Lithane earned my confidence by doing what every suitcase promises, but very few actually manage. It handled four flights, airport transfers, a Disney cruise and one unexpected overpacking situation without giving me a single reason to worry. The generic suitcase never made it home from Singapore. The Lithane did, and it still looks ready for the next trip.

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{{^usCountry}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next." Read Less travelsuitcase



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