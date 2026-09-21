Tried and Tested: TUMI Alpha backpack redefined organisation and justified the price tag after I used it multiple times

I have always been a cabin suitcase person. Give me a four-wheeler, and I am happy. But travel has a funny way of changing your mind about things you thought you had figured out. After using backpacks more often, I have realised there are trips where carrying everything on your back simply makes more sense. That is exactly why I started trying travel backpacks in the first place. The TUMI Brief Pack from the Alpha collection caught my attention because it does not feel like a regular laptop backpack that happens to have extra space. It is built more like a travel bag, with separate places for your laptop, tablet, documents, clothes, footwear, bottle and all the tiny things that somehow end up coming with you. I have been using it for a while now, and there is a lot to talk about.

The TUMI Brief Pack combines laptop storage, travel-friendly compartments, cushioned straps and durable ballistic nylon in one premium backpack. (Hindustan Times)

My perspective on backpacks

I have always been someone who prefers a cabin suitcase over a backpack. For me, a cabin trolley was simply easier, especially when I had a laptop, chargers, clothes and all the other things I tend to carry while travelling. But recently, I realised there is one situation where a travel backpack makes much more sense. When you have a lot to carry and need to keep moving around even after reaching your destination, having everything on your back can make life considerably easier. There is no suitcase to drag behind you, no need to find a smooth surface to roll it on and no fuss when you are moving between different places. You just put it on and get going.

That change in my own travel habits is why I have been trying travel backpacks lately. I wanted to find one with enough space and sensible storage, but I also wanted something I would actually enjoy carrying. After using the TUMI Brief Pack, I think I may have found one.

It is definitely at a premium price point, but if you are looking for a serious travel backpack and are willing to spend on it, this is one I would recommend.

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What did I like about the TUMI Brief Pack?

The first thing I noticed was how much it can hold without turning into one giant black hole.

You know those backpacks where you put one thing inside and suddenly everything else disappears? This is not that. The TUMI Brief Pack has several separate sections, so you can actually keep things in their place.

• Padded laptop compartment: The back section has a padded space for your laptop. It sits close to your back, which also means your laptop is not rattling around with everything else you have packed.

• A proper front compartment: This is probably my favourite section. It opens almost completely, giving you a clear view of what is inside. There is enough depth to pack two or three changes of clothes for a short trip, and I could also fit an extra pair of slippers or Crocs.

• Space for your iPad: I usually keep my iPad in the dedicated pocket inside this section. It is easy to reach without having to empty the rest of the bag.

• Lots of smaller pockets: There are several internal pockets and zipped sections for chargers, cables, smaller accessories and all those bits that usually end up loose inside a backpack.

• Top pocket: This is my quick access section. Anything I know I will need during a journey can go here, so I am not opening the main compartment every five minutes.

• Document pocket: There is another front section specifically sized for documents. For travel, this is one of those details you appreciate very quickly.

• Side pockets: You also get storage on the sides for things you want to keep separate from the main compartments.

• Luggage strap: The luggage strap at the back lets you slide the backpack over your suitcase handle. There is also space inside the strap to write your name, which is a nice practical detail.

• Separate footwear section: This is another feature I really like. There is a zipped compartment where I can keep slippers or Crocs away from my clothes.

• Bottle storage: You can also keep your bottle securely inside a zipped section, so it stays in place instead of rolling around inside the bag.

• Snack pocket: I use one of the front pockets for snacks. Protein bars, makhana bars and other small things I want during a long journey go in here. It sounds like a tiny detail, but when you are hungry at an airport, you appreciate knowing exactly where the snack is.

• Padded back: The back panel has cushioning, so the backpack does not feel like a hard slab sitting against you.

• Cushioned straps: The shoulder straps are thick and padded at the back. This matters because a backpack can feel perfectly fine for ten minutes and then become very annoying once you have been carrying it for a few hours.

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The material that truly changed the quality game for me

The TUMI Brief Pack is made from 85% FXC ballistic nylon, 10% polyester and 5% leather, with a 100% polyester lining. The ballistic nylon is one reason the bag feels built for regular travel rather than occasional office use. I have been using it for a while and have deliberately scratched it during testing. I still cannot see obvious marks from that use. That is important to me because travel bags do not get an easy life. They end up on airport floors, under seats, against walls and in the back of cars. I do not want to baby a backpack that I am taking on trips.

The other thing you notice is the build quality. At ₹85,000, I expect a bag to feel substantial, and this one does.

TUMI Brief Pack specifications

Specification Details Collection TUMI Alpha Product TUMI Brief Pack Material 85% FXC ballistic nylon, 10% polyester, 5% leather Lining 100% polyester Laptop storage Padded rear compartment Tablet storage Dedicated internal pocket Main storage Large front compartment Smaller storage Multiple internal pockets and zipped sections Document storage Dedicated front pocket Footwear storage Separate zipped compartment Bottle storage Dedicated internal section Luggage compatibility Rear luggage strap Back support Padded back panel Shoulder straps Thick, cushioned straps Price ₹ 85,000

Is ₹ 85,000 for a backpack really worth it?

Now we get to the uncomfortable part. ₹85,000 for a backpack is a lot of money.

You could look at that number and say, "Neha, that is the cost of several domestic flight tickets. Do you really want to spend it on a backpack?" Fair question. For me, the answer comes down to how often I would use it.

If you are buying a backpack for the occasional office commute, I would not spend ₹85,000 on one. There are plenty of good backpacks available for far less. But if you travel often, carry a laptop and tablet, pack clothes into your work bag and find yourself moving around with that bag for hours at a time, the calculation changes.

The TUMI gives me the storage I actually need. It also feels comfortable when it is packed, which is important because all those pockets are pointless if the bag becomes painful to carry.

Then there is the material. I have used and scratched it during testing, and it has held up well so far. So no, I would not call ₹85,000 a casual purchase. But I can understand spending that much on this backpack if you know you are going to use it regularly for years.

Would I recommend it to a friend?

Yes, with one big condition: I would recommend it to someone who travels often and will actually use all that storage. For someone who carries a laptop to work and comes home every evening, this is probably far more bag than they need. For a frequent traveller, it makes much more sense. You can carry work essentials, clothes, footwear, snacks and travel documents in one bag without throwing everything into one compartment. And I like that it does not force you to choose between a work backpack and a travel bag. It manages to do both.

Would I buy this for myself?

Yes. That answer surprised me a little because I started this review as someone who would happily choose a cabin suitcase over a backpack. But my travel habits have changed.

There are trips where I am moving around enough that dragging a suitcase everywhere becomes annoying. There are days when I want to leave the hotel, carry everything I need and just get on with it. This is where the TUMI Brief Pack makes sense for me. I can see myself using the laptop section, iPad pocket, document storage, bottle section, footwear compartment and those little snack pockets regularly. Nothing feels like storage added just for the sake of saying the bag has more compartments.

The TUMI Brief Pack changed my mind about what I want from a travel backpack. I went into this test thinking I would probably still prefer my cabin suitcase. Instead, I found myself appreciating how easy it is to carry everything I need when I am moving around during a trip.

The organisation is the biggest win for me. Laptop here. iPad there. Documents in their own section. Slippers away from clothes. Bottle secured. Snacks within reach. And then there is the luggage strap for those times when I do take a suitcase along.

It is comfortable, feels well-made, and the ballistic nylon has held up nicely during my testing.

At ₹85,000, it is not for everyone. I would not suggest spending that kind of money on a backpack just because it carries a TUMI label. But if you travel frequently, want one backpack that can handle work and travel, and are comfortable spending at the premium end of the market, I can see the appeal. After all, I have spent years telling people I prefer cabin suitcases. And now I am here, recommending a backpack.

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