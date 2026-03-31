Trolley suitcase set of 2 under ₹5000; budget buys and discounted picks you don't want to miss
Check these affordable trolley suitcase sets of two under ₹5000 that balance price, storage and style for short trips and regular travel.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Aristocrat Liberty Set of 2 (Cabin+Medium) Trolley Bag, 58+68Cm | Combination Lock | 8 Wheels | 3 Years International Warranty | Spanish BlueView Details
₹2,859
Safari Genius Alley Set of 2 (Cabin + Medium) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Spinner Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Deep ForrestView Details
₹2,999
Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier | Trolley Bag Set of 2 (55+68 cms) for Travel| Hard Case Polypropylene (PP) Suitcase | 360° 4-Wheel Luggage Trolley | Combination Lock | Slate GreyView Details
₹3,499
Provogue Spectrum Hard-Sided PP Trolley Bag Set of 2 | Expandable Space with 8 Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel | Lightweight with Combination Lock | 5 Year Warranty (Midnight Fern Green)View Details
₹4,999
VIP Aristocrat Phantom Set of 2 Hard Polyproplyene Trolley Luggage Bags (Cabin + Medium) 8W 7 Years Warranty (Ocean Blue)View Details
₹4,190
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Buying luggage does not need a painful hit to the wallet. A well-priced trolley suitcase set can sort out travel needs for short holidays, quick work trips and family visits without crossing the ₹5000 mark. Sets of two are a smart pick since they give you both a cabin-friendly option and a larger case for check-in packing. Many brands now offer lightweight shells, smooth wheels and organised interiors even in this price bracket, thanks to frequent online discounts. The trick lies in spotting deals that quietly appear and vanish just as fast. This curated list brings together trolley suitcase sets under ₹5000 that combine value, decent build quality and everyday practicality for travellers who like sensible buys.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
8 picks where you can get a great deal on trolley sets of 2 under ₹5000
A practical pick for travellers who prefer coordinated luggage, this Aristocrat Liberty set pairs a cabin case with a medium-sized trolley in a striking Spanish Blue finish. The tough polypropylene shell feels ready for busy terminals and rough baggage belts. Eight smooth dual wheels allow easy gliding through crowded corridors, while the sturdy zipper and combination lock add everyday security. Inside, the fabric convipack layout helps keep clothes neatly organised.
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The Safari Genius Alley set brings together a compact cabin case and a medium trolley in a rich Deep Forest tone that feels understated yet fresh. Built with a polypropylene hard shell, the luggage balances strength with a fairly light carry. Four spinner wheels allow smooth movement across airport floors and station platforms. A three-digit combination lock adds security, while the interior space supports neat packing for short holidays and work trips.
The Kamiliant Harrier set by American Tourister offers a neat pairing of cabin and medium suitcases in a muted Slate Grey finish. The polypropylene hard shell carries a grooved texture that adds extra strength while keeping the luggage light. Four spinner wheels allow smooth rolling across terminals and station floors. Inside, the 50:50 packing layout with cross ribbons and zip sections helps keep clothes sorted and easy to access during travel.
The Provogue Spectrum luggage set arrives in a rich Midnight Fern Green shade that adds a fresh tone to your travel gear. Built with a polypropylene hard shell, the suitcases keep weight manageable while offering a sturdy outer body. The expandable section proves useful when packing gets ambitious. An eight-wheel system supports smooth movement across terminals, while the telescopic handle adjusts comfortably for different heights.
The VIP Industries Aristocrat Phantom set pairs a compact cabin suitcase with a larger medium case in a striking Ocean Blue finish. The polypropylene hard shell gives the luggage a sturdy feel while staying fairly light for regular travel. Eight wheels support smooth rolling through airports and stations. A telescopic handle keeps movement comfortable, while the roomy interiors work well for quick breaks, work trips, or longer holidays.
The Nasher Miles Nicobar luggage set brings a playful twist with its dual colour Yellow and Navy Blue design. The pairing includes a compact 55 cm cabin case and a 65 cm medium suitcase, making it handy for quick breaks or longer holidays. Inside, the lined compartment features straps, a zip divider and mesh pockets that keep packing tidy. Smooth rolling wheels support easy movement through airports and stations.
The Safari Thorium Neo set arrives in a rich Graphite Blue shade that feels quietly polished for regular travel. The polycarbonate hard shell carries a textured finish that helps resist visible scratches from baggage belts. Eight smooth wheels allow easy movement through terminals and platforms. A fixed combination lock adds security, while the roomy interiors work well for both short breaks and slightly longer stays.
The Story@Home luggage set pairs a compact small case with a medium suitcase in a bright Cyan Blue shade that feels lively on the baggage belt. Built using a mix of ABS, polycarbonate and polypropylene, the cases stay light yet fairly sturdy. Eight spinner wheels support smooth rolling through airports and stations. Inside, the spacious layout makes packing clothes and travel essentials simple and organised.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More
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