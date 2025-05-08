UK woman shares what it’s like to be the only visitor at Taj Mahal: 'Most magical thing I've ever seen'

The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is one of India's most visited landmarks, often bustling with large crowds and long entry lines. But imagine being the first person to step inside and experience its beauty in complete solitude. Travel influencer Krista Jarman, who is originally from UK, recently had that rare experience. She was the very first visitor to step inside the Taj Mahal early in the morning and took to Instagram to share her magical, crowd-free tour with her followers. (Also read: India's first-ever tomato festival ‘Toma Terra’ draws criticism, internet says ‘insensitive to all starving people’ ) Travel influencer Krista Jarman described her magical experience as the first visitor to enter the Taj Mahal at 4:45 am. (Instagram/@kristaslittleadventure)

Influencer shares her dream visit as first to enter the Taj Mahal

In her May 7 post, Krista shared the video from her visit along with the caption, "When dreams really do come true. This has to be one of the most magical experiences of my life… running around the Taj Mahal at 5 am like a princess," Krista described the moment as nothing short of surreal. "Just the sound of the birds waking to the rising sun… the Taj Mahal grounds completely empty of tourists… not a soul in sight… it was like a dream," she added.

She recalled walking through the East Gate at 4:45 am, being the first in line. Accompanied by her guide Don, she was led through the grand archways and empty marble corridors just as the sky began to lighten. "It was so spectacular to walk through those opening gates… the tall archways leading to the mausoleum shrouded in darkness. As we entered, grand minarets towered high, surrounding an awe-inspiring marble tomb. Truly, truly spectacular," she wrote.

'Most magical thing I've ever seen'

Krista shared that she entered through the East Gate at 4:45 am and was the first in line. There, she met a guide named Don who ensured she had the grounds all to herself. "He took us to all of the best photo spots and captured the most incredible pictures for us … honestly, I cried when I realised how beautiful the images were—all taken on my iPhone, no fancy camera."

In the video, she can be seen entering the Taj Mahal before sunrise, accompanied by the soft chirping of birds. Her voice echoes with emotion as she says, "This is the most magical thing I've ever seen in my life." She also shared stunning, crowd-free pictures of herself at the iconic monument.

For those planning a visit, Krista offered a helpful tip: "Arrive at the East Gate by 4:45 am — the Taj Mahal gates open at 5:00 am."