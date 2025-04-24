Menu Explore
Tourists rejoice! Stunning Dzongu and Lachung, dream destinations in Sikkim, are finally accessible again

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Apr 24, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Gateway to Sikkim’s secret beauty is open again and tourists are rushing in: Bailey bridge over river Teesta at Sankalang in North Sikkim opened for traffic.

A reconstructed bailey bridge over the Teesta river at Sangkalang in North Sikkim was thrown open for traffic on Thursday to restore a crucial connection between Mangan and Dzongu region, officials said.

This newly rebuilt Bailey bridge is your gateway to Sikkim’s most Instagrammable spots.(Image by X)
This newly rebuilt Bailey bridge is your gateway to Sikkim’s most Instagrammable spots.(Image by X)

The Sangklang bridge will restore vital connectivity between Mangan, Dzongu and Chungthang - all located in North Sikkim, officials said.

The bridge has been successfully constructed by the Indian Army's 72 Engineer Regiment of Trishakti Corps, they said.

The new 180 feet bailey bridge of 24-tonne load capacity was launched replacing a bridge that collapsed on February 11 disrupting connectivity between Mangan and Dzongu.

The collapse of the bailey suspension bridge had restricted the movement of local people and disrupted supplies of essential goods and services which have now been restored after more than two months.

Despite a challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the army completed construction of the bridge in record time ensuring minimal disruption for the local population.

The opening of the bridge will boost tourism activities in North Sikkim, particularly in Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen where visitors from across the country throng in large numbers.

The local people of North Sikkim thanked the Indian Army for reconstructing the Sangkalang bridge.

"The army has done a commendable job. Their response showcases a synergy between civil authorities and the armed forces," said Zilla Upadhakshya Sonam Kipa Bhutia.

With the bridge now operational, both civilian movement and tourism to the culturally rich Dzongu region are expected to pick up pace, offering economic and social relief to the region, he said.

News / Lifestyle / Travel / Tourists rejoice! Stunning Dzongu and Lachung, dream destinations in Sikkim, are finally accessible again
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Follow Us On