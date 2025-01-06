Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travel influencer spends 50 lakh in one year, internet asks ‘source of income?’

BySanya Jain
Jan 06, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Travel content creator Sharanya Iyer has revealed that she spent more than ₹50 lakh last year. Most of it went on visiting countries across the world.

Travel content creator Sharanya Iyer has revealed that she spent more than 50 lakh last year, calling it a significant switch from her earlier philosophy of saving money obsessively.

Travel content creator Sharanya Iyer says she spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh in 2024.(Instagram/@trulynomadly)
Travel content creator Sharanya Iyer says she spent 50 lakh in 2024.(Instagram/@trulynomadly)

Sharanya, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, spent most of her money on travelling across the world. According to her Instagram video, she visited more than six countries in 2024. Flights alone cost the content creator 5 lakh. The major chunk of the remaining sum was spent on accommodation, activities etc.

However, aside from travel, Sharanya spent 22 lakh in buying a new Hyundai car and 5 lakh as medical expenses.

“I used to be such an obsessive Saver and spend sparingly on the ‘big’ things. 2024 changed that with help and advice and healthy pushes from my dad and friends,” the travel vlogger wrote on Instagram. She added that learning to spend instead of just saving brought her joy and a sense of safety.

“Not everyone needs to agree, but this has been my significant move last year, and it brought me so much JOY and a sense of safety in an otherwise difficult year,” she wrote.

Spending 50 lakh in one year

According to Sharanya’s Instagram video, she spent 1 lakh on visiting Laos and Thailand, 1.5 lakh in Madeira, 8 lakh on a trip to South Africa with her parents, and 3 lakh in Greenland. The damage for visiting Iceland three times? 2.5 lakh.

Besides this, she spent the summer in Europe, which cost 60,000 only, as she won 40,000 at a casino.

Taking flights to destinations across the world cost 5 lakh. Moreover, Sharanya spent 22 lakh on a new car and 5 lakh on medical expenses that insurance would not cover.

Her calculations did not include the money spent on food, daily expenses and shopping.

“I’m of course not including spends on F&B, daily expenses, material accumulations (big plans to cut that down this year too!)” she said, adding that she looked forward to “more of this in 2025.”

Her video has gone viral with 1.3 million views and a ton of surprised comments. Many of those who commented on the video wanted to know how she earned her money.

“What is your source of income? Lucky that you can afford this,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Meanwhile finance influencers are experiencing trauma after this reel,” another quipped.

One person asked how she managed to visit Iceland thrice in just 3.5 lakh. Sharanya responded saying part of the trip was sponsored and she did not include the cost of flights.

“Not saving and spending all income on travelling at a young age is a very crazy idea! I really don’t think it’s advisable,” a person opined.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On