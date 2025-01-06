Travel influencer spends 50 lakh in one year, internet asks ‘source of income?’

Travel content creator Sharanya Iyer has revealed that she spent more than ₹50 lakh last year, calling it a significant switch from her earlier philosophy of saving money obsessively. Travel content creator Sharanya Iyer says she spent ₹ 50 lakh in 2024.(Instagram/@trulynomadly)

Sharanya, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, spent most of her money on travelling across the world. According to her Instagram video, she visited more than six countries in 2024. Flights alone cost the content creator ₹5 lakh. The major chunk of the remaining sum was spent on accommodation, activities etc.

However, aside from travel, Sharanya spent ₹22 lakh in buying a new Hyundai car and ₹5 lakh as medical expenses.

“I used to be such an obsessive Saver and spend sparingly on the ‘big’ things. 2024 changed that with help and advice and healthy pushes from my dad and friends,” the travel vlogger wrote on Instagram. She added that learning to spend instead of just saving brought her joy and a sense of safety.

“Not everyone needs to agree, but this has been my significant move last year, and it brought me so much JOY and a sense of safety in an otherwise difficult year,” she wrote.

Spending ₹ 50 lakh in one year

According to Sharanya’s Instagram video, she spent ₹1 lakh on visiting Laos and Thailand, ₹1.5 lakh in Madeira, ₹8 lakh on a trip to South Africa with her parents, and ₹3 lakh in Greenland. The damage for visiting Iceland three times? ₹2.5 lakh.

Besides this, she spent the summer in Europe, which cost ₹60,000 only, as she won ₹40,000 at a casino.

Taking flights to destinations across the world cost ₹5 lakh. Moreover, Sharanya spent ₹22 lakh on a new car and ₹5 lakh on medical expenses that insurance would not cover.

Her calculations did not include the money spent on food, daily expenses and shopping.

“I’m of course not including spends on F&B, daily expenses, material accumulations (big plans to cut that down this year too!)” she said, adding that she looked forward to “more of this in 2025.”

Her video has gone viral with 1.3 million views and a ton of surprised comments. Many of those who commented on the video wanted to know how she earned her money.

“What is your source of income? Lucky that you can afford this,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Meanwhile finance influencers are experiencing trauma after this reel,” another quipped.

One person asked how she managed to visit Iceland thrice in just ₹3.5 lakh. Sharanya responded saying part of the trip was sponsored and she did not include the cost of flights.

“Not saving and spending all income on travelling at a young age is a very crazy idea! I really don’t think it’s advisable,” a person opined.