Unlocking the truth: What travel insurance covers and what it doesn’t

Travel insurance is often seen as a safety net for your trips, offering peace of mind and protection against unexpected problems that could derail your plans. But before you assume your travel insurance will cover everything, it’s important to understand its limitations. Protect your journey with reliable travel insurance for peace of mind.(Unsplash)

Here’s a closer look at what Indian travel insurance typically covers and, just as importantly, what it doesn’t cover. This will help you travel smartly and safely.

What travel insurance typically covers

Medical emergencies: A major reason people invest in travel insurance is to cover medical emergencies. If you fall ill or get injured while abroad, your policy can help with hospital stays, doctor’s fees, and medication costs. Many policies also include evacuation services for severe emergencies.

Trip cancellations: If you need to cancel your trip due to unforeseen events like a family emergency or serious illness, travel insurance can help recover non-refundable expenses. This may include flight tickets, hotel reservations, and pre-paid activities.

Lost or delayed baggage: Losing your luggage can disrupt your entire trip. Most travel insurance policies offer compensation for lost or delayed baggage, allowing you to replace essential items and continue enjoying your journey.

Travel delays: Significant travel delays due to reasons like weather or technical issues can be costly. Your policy might provide compensation for additional expenses incurred, such as extra accommodation and food, to help minimise the financial impact.

Personal liability: If you accidentally harm someone or damage property while travelling, personal liability coverage can help protect you from financial loss due to legal claims.

What travel insurance does not cover

Pre-existing medical conditions: Typically, travel insurance does not cover medical expenses related to pre-existing conditions. If you have a chronic illness or ongoing medical issue, you’ll need to check if your policy offers specific coverage or consider a specialised plan.

High-risk activities: Standard travel insurance policies usually don’t cover high-risk activities like bungee jumping, skydiving, or scuba diving. If you plan to participate in such activities, you’ll need to purchase additional coverage or a specialised adventure travel insurance policy.

Also read: Best travel insurance in India

Theft in public areas: Claims for theft of personal belongings in public places can be challenging. It’s essential to keep your valuables secure and report any theft to local authorities. Insurance policies often require proof of such reports and reasonable steps to protect your belongings.

Travel disruptions due to unrest or natural disasters: Many policies exclude coverage for disruptions caused by political unrest, war, or natural disasters. Always check the fine print of your policy to understand any exclusions related to these events.

Alcohol and drug-related incidents: Incidents caused by alcohol or drug consumption are generally not covered. Insurance policies often include clauses that void coverage if the insured was under the influence at the time of the incident.

Business travel losses: If your trip is primarily for business, personal travel insurance might not cover losses related to business interruptions or professional liabilities. Specialised business travel insurance is needed for such scenarios.

Misleading or fraudulent claims: Insurance will not cover losses arising from fraudulent or misleading claims. Always be honest and accurate when filing a claim to ensure that your coverage remains valid.

Also read: Why travel insurance is a must for your German adventure: Essential tips for Indian travellers

Unapproved medical treatments: Treatments that are not deemed necessary or are provided by unapproved facilities may not be covered. Ensure you receive treatment from recognized medical institutions and adhere to policy guidelines.

How to maximise your coverage

Read the fine print: Carefully review the terms and conditions of your travel insurance policy. Understanding what’s covered and what isn’t can help you avoid surprises and ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.

Customise your plan: Many providers offer customizable plans. If you’re planning high-risk activities or need coverage for pre-existing conditions, select a plan that includes these options.

Keep records: Maintain records of all travel-related documents, receipts, and reports, especially if you need to file a claim. Proper documentation is crucial for smooth processing.

Contact your provider: If you have any doubts or need clarification on your coverage, don’t hesitate to contact your insurance provider. They can help you understand the specifics of your policy.

Compare policies: Different insurers offer varying coverage options and exclusions. Use comparison tools and resources to find a plan that best suits your travel needs.

Also read: 7 key factors to consider while choosing the best travel insurance

In conclusion, travel insurance is a valuable investment for safeguarding yourself against unexpected issues while travelling. By understanding both the coverage and limitations of your policy, you can make informed decisions and ensure you’re adequately protected.

Whether you’re heading for a relaxing vacation or an adventurous getaway, knowing the ins and outs of your travel insurance will help you handle any bumps along the way with confidence. Safe travels!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.