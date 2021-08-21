Home / Lifestyle / Travel / US CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises
United States CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises.(Unsplash)
United States CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises.(Unsplash)
travel

US CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises

  • The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that people at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination status.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:24 AM IST

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that people at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Older adults and people with medical conditions are more likely to get severely ill from the disease and should take professional advise before cruise ship travel, the agency said.

Cruise operators have been sailing from U.S. ports again in recent weeks with mostly vaccinated guests and crew after lengthy talks with the CDC.

But a few on-board coronavirus cases and a Delta variant-driven increase in U.S. infections have raised worries about the cruise industry's recovery from the lows seen last year.

The health agency in May began approving some cruise operations and in June eased its warnings and recommended only fully vaccinated people take trips.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states cruise ships travel + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.