Where to holiday this summer? Dubai vs Bangkok

Planning a long weekend holiday? Both Bangkok and Dubai are great options - short flights, great shopping, delicious food and even cheap accommodation. Bangkok is visa-free, so you can decide now, book the ticket, fill the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) and fly out. Dubai also has Visa on Arrival facility if you have a valid visa for the UK, the US, Canada, Australia (visa should be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival), otherwise an E-Visa takes about 2-3 days to process. In Dubai, alcohol is served only in licensed establishments; in Bangkok, it is available everywhere. The Thai Baht is cheaper than the UAE Dirham. Dubai can be very hot in summer, Bangkok is always humid and rain in always unpredictable. Bangkok offers visa-free travel for Indian nationals, direct flights, and a vibrant street food scene. Dubai requires a visa for some travelers but features luxury attractions like Burj Khalifa. Both cities provide great shopping, but climate and cultural norms vary significantly.

Would you choose Bangkok or Dubai for a quick holiday? Check the essentials and decide which city suits your holiday needs better.

Bangkok

Bangkok’s pavements can be dangerous. Watch out for uneven streets and sidewalks.

Visa: Thailand is visa-free country for Indian nationals. Visa on Arrival facility; you can also apply for an E-Visa. With a Tourist visa you can stay for a maximum of 60 days. Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is mandatory for all visitors, regardless of their visa status, and needs to be applied online three days before the date of travel.

Flights: There are several direct flight options from various Indian cities. Delhi-Bangkok return Economy flights cost around ₹18,000. Kolkata-Bangkok flights starts at around ₹15,000.

Currency: Thai Baht (THB). 1 THB = 2.62 INR

What to see/do: Lumphini Park. Shop at Chatuchak Weekend Market (with 15,000 stalls, it's among the largest outdoor markets in the world), What Pho (houses the country’s largest reclining Buddha, a 150-foot long sculpture), The Grand Palace. Shop in Chinatown. The Jim Thompson House. IconSiam (houses 7,000 brands, more than 100 restaurants). Benchakitti Park. Talat Noi Street Art. Wat Arun, an iconic Buddhist Temple. Pak Khlong Talat (24-hour flower market).

What/where to eat: Soi Nana (Bangkok’s best bar-hopping street). Manohra Dinner River Cruise. Street food at Rattanakosin (Old Town). Must eat Pad Thai, Thailand’s ‘national dish’. Fine dining at Gaggan Anand, Suhring, and Sorn. Mango & sticky rice at Ban Khun Mae and Eathai. Vegetarians/vegans head to Veganerie, Bonita Bonita Cafe & Social Club, and Sarvana Bhawan. Try Thai coffee.

Must do: A day-trip to Ayutthaya, the former capital of Thailand.

Where to stay: Siam and Pratunam are in the heart of the city centre and very close to biggest shopping centres, including MBK, Siam Paragon, Platinium, Central World and Palladium. Museums, parks, shops and markets are in the Sukhumvit district and the Skytrain is very easily accessible. Silom area is lined with various bars, nightclubs, restaurants; if you like the buzz of the city, stay in Khao San Road (metro or Skytrain not available in this area, you’ll have to take a bus, taxi or Tuktuk). Chinatown has affordable accommodation while the historic Rattanakosin area is for those interested in Buddhist temples.

Tips:

Street food can be very spicy; if you are chilli-intolerant, ask before ordering.

Smoking marijuana in public is not legal.

Covered shoulders and knees is the general requirement to enter temples.

Use the BTS and MRT as much as possible for transport.

Be careful while crossing streets.

Do not get into a taxi/tuktuk without meters.

Do not speak against the monarchy or Buddhism.

Do not wear dresses/tees with Buddha prints. If you have a Buddha tattoo, cover it.

Do not step on Thai currency, it is illegal.

Dubai

It is illegal for unmarried couples to cohabit, even in hotel rooms.

Visa: Single entry visa is valid for 60 days from the date of issue and 14 or 30 days from the date of entry (depending on the type of visa applied for). The multiple entry 5-year tourist visa enables tourists to enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, and can be extended for further 90 days. For 5-year multiple entry visa, a bank balance of US$ 4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months is mandatory.

Flights: There are several direct flight options from various Indian cities. Delhi-Dubai return Economy flights cost around ₹25,000.

Currency: United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED). 1 AED = 23.16 INR

What to see/do: Standing 828metre high,Burj Khalifais the tallest building in the world, go to the observationdeck at levels 124 and 125 for an incredible view of the city. Take time out for the Dubai Fountain, one of theworld's largest choreographed fountaindisplays (check timings). Traditionalabraboatride at Dubai Creek. Walk around, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Bur Dubai, one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city. Shop at Dubai Mall. Go skydiving with Skydive Dubai. Walk the clear glass bridge walkway at Dubai Frame. Kite Beachis the perfect place for watersports lovers. City Walkoffers European-style pedestrian streets alongside a host of shopping and entertainment options. Spend an afternoon at Dubai Miracle Garden, the world's largest natural flower garden. Museum of the Future.

Where to eat Emirati food: Aseelah (Radisson Blu Hotel), Logma (Dubai Mall), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) in Al Fahidi neighbourhood), Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe (do not miss their shorbat adas,a delicious and delicately-spiced lentil soup), Siraj (Souk Al Bahar), Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant (do not miss their Beid wa tomat (local-style scrambled eggs), dango (spiced chickpeas) and balaleet (sweetened vermicelli with egg)).

Must do: A day trip to Hatta, a mountain town.

Where to stay: Hotels in Downtown Dubai at the foot of Burj Khalifa are expensive; if you want to see traditional Dubai, stay in Deira and Bur Dubai, two neighbourhoods separated by Dubai Creek. If like the sea, choose Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim districts; JBR and Dubai Marina house almost all major international hotel chains (of the two, JBR is comparatively more expensive); Trade Centre district is a convenient option while Al Barsha is ideal for low-budget travellers.

Tips:

Public display of affection (PDA) is frowned upon. Holding hands is acceptable, but kissing and hugging in public areas is not permitted.

Alcohol is served in licensed establishments only and is prohibited in public areas.

It is customary to offer a little extra payment in restaurants, but tipping certainly isn’t compulsory.

Dressing conservatively is appreciated in Dubai's historic neighbourhoods and places of worship.

There are specific requirements for entering a mosque, like wearing clothing that covers shoulders, arms and legs – and headscarves for women.

Use or possession of illegal drugs is strictly prohibited.

Check tax tags attached to the back of your sales receipts. For tax refunds, validate these tags when you leave Dubai.