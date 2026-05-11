Why are airplane windows always oval? Know the answers to all those random questions about flights

From “why do I need to close the tray table during take-off and landing” to “will the plane explode if I turn off airplane mode,” we've all secretly wondered about these flight questions when the cabin crew asks us to follow the rules. While these questions may sometimes feel too silly to ask, there are valid scientific reasons behind each one. Let’s break down the logic behind some of the most common in-flight rules and myths.

Random flight questions answered.(Unsplash)

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Why do we need to close the tray table during take-off and landing?

Closing the tray table is not just any random instruction, but a safety requirement designed to ensure passengers can evacuate within 90 seconds. An open table tray can create an obstruction by blocking the pathway and can pose a significant injury risk.

Why are the lights dim during landing?

Dimming the cabin lights is not for aesthetics but a safety precaution. It allows the passengers and crew an opportunity to adjust their eyes, just in case anything goes wrong and evacuation is required.

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Dimming the cabin lights is not for aesthetics but a safety precaution. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Why are airplane windows oval? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why are airplane windows oval? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There is a scientific reason behind the oval-shaped airplane windows. The square shaped windows have corners which cause uneven stress. However, the round shape ensures structural integrity by distributing the cabin pressure evenly, allowing planes to withstand the high-altitude pressure changes. Why do we need to switch on airplane mode? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a scientific reason behind the oval-shaped airplane windows. The square shaped windows have corners which cause uneven stress. However, the round shape ensures structural integrity by distributing the cabin pressure evenly, allowing planes to withstand the high-altitude pressure changes. Why do we need to switch on airplane mode? {{/usCountry}}

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While it’s important to switch on airplane mode, it’s not mandatory, and it won’t lead to an explosion. However, that being said, our mobile networks interfere with the radio frequencies, potentially harming communication between the pilot and air traffic control.

Why are we required to unbelt while refueling?

Passengers are required to keep their seat belts unfastened while refueling to ensure quick evacuation in the rare event of fire or emergency.

Why are windows kept open during take-off and landing?

The aircraft window shields are kept open during take-off and landing primarily to allow passengers and crew to quickly spot any external hazards like engine fire, wing damage, or debris.

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The aircraft window shields are kept open during take-off and landing primarily to allow passengers to spot emergency. (Unsplash)

Why is the usage of electronic devices not allowed during take-off and landing?

The usage of electronic devices are restricted during take-off and landing to minimise the electromagnetic interference with the navigation system used by the pilot in the cockpit.

Why does airplane food taste different?

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Airplanes' food taste different because at high-altitude, the cabin pressure is low and dulls 30% of our taste buds, making food taste bland.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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