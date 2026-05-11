Why are airplane windows always oval? Know the answers to all those random questions about flights
A lot of questions cross our minds during flights; here are answers to some of the most common aviation trivia and curiosities.
From “why do I need to close the tray table during take-off and landing” to “will the plane explode if I turn off airplane mode,” we've all secretly wondered about these flight questions when the cabin crew asks us to follow the rules. While these questions may sometimes feel too silly to ask, there are valid scientific reasons behind each one. Let’s break down the logic behind some of the most common in-flight rules and myths.
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Why do we need to close the tray table during take-off and landing?
Closing the tray table is not just any random instruction, but a safety requirement designed to ensure passengers can evacuate within 90 seconds. An open table tray can create an obstruction by blocking the pathway and can pose a significant injury risk.
Why are the lights dim during landing?
Dimming the cabin lights is not for aesthetics but a safety precaution. It allows the passengers and crew an opportunity to adjust their eyes, just in case anything goes wrong and evacuation is required.
Why are airplane windows oval?{{/usCountry}}
Why are airplane windows oval?{{/usCountry}}
There is a scientific reason behind the oval-shaped airplane windows. The square shaped windows have corners which cause uneven stress. However, the round shape ensures structural integrity by distributing the cabin pressure evenly, allowing planes to withstand the high-altitude pressure changes.
Why do we need to switch on airplane mode?{{/usCountry}}
There is a scientific reason behind the oval-shaped airplane windows. The square shaped windows have corners which cause uneven stress. However, the round shape ensures structural integrity by distributing the cabin pressure evenly, allowing planes to withstand the high-altitude pressure changes.
Why do we need to switch on airplane mode?{{/usCountry}}
While it’s important to switch on airplane mode, it’s not mandatory, and it won’t lead to an explosion. However, that being said, our mobile networks interfere with the radio frequencies, potentially harming communication between the pilot and air traffic control.
Why are we required to unbelt while refueling?
Passengers are required to keep their seat belts unfastened while refueling to ensure quick evacuation in the rare event of fire or emergency.
Why are windows kept open during take-off and landing?
The aircraft window shields are kept open during take-off and landing primarily to allow passengers and crew to quickly spot any external hazards like engine fire, wing damage, or debris.
Why is the usage of electronic devices not allowed during take-off and landing?
The usage of electronic devices are restricted during take-off and landing to minimise the electromagnetic interference with the navigation system used by the pilot in the cockpit.
Why does airplane food taste different?
Airplanes' food taste different because at high-altitude, the cabin pressure is low and dulls 30% of our taste buds, making food taste bland.
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