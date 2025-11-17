Why is November the real party starter to book New Year travel?

The festive season is the perfect time to travel. Christmas lights, New Year’s cheers, and that long-awaited holiday as the year ends. But here’s the catch. Booking last-minute in December often means sky-high fares, limited hotels, and serious FOMO. Lock in your dream holiday now with MakeMyTrip offers, lightning drops, and early access before December prices skyrocket.(MakeMyTrip)

November is the perfect window to plan your upcoming break before the rush. Acting now lets you access great travel savings, and MakeMyTrip is offering up to 15% off domestic flights and up to 35% off on hotels, villas and homestays. Don’t let FOMO bring you down. Booking your December or January getaway in November is the smart move for anyone wanting to save and secure the best options.

Every week of MakeMyTrip’s Travel Ka Muhurat campaign spotlights select domestic and international destinations! Beaches, hills, culture, and city escapes. With limited-time offers and daily Lightning Drops from 6 PM to 9 PM, MMTBLACK members also get exclusive early access to deals. Nearly 30% of travellers finalise their bookings by November, so acting now means better fares, rooms, and choice.

The November advantage: The pricing sweet spot

Why November works

November comes after the October/Diwali travel spike and before the December rush, so prices drop.

Data shows the cheapest fares appear when booking 32 to 73 days in advance.*

Hotels and holiday packages often offer early-bird discounts this month.

Avoiding December spikes

Booking later leads to higher fares and fewer room choices.

The longer you wait, the smaller the selection, especially for peak destinations.

*This information is based on online speculations and travel advisories on different travel websites.

Start planning your getaways with Travel Ka Muhurat as MakeMyTrip rolls out massive savings. You can also book your Europe trip starting 1 lakh onwards. Fresh deals, big cuts and the perfect moment to book your next flight.(MakeMyTrip)

MakeMyTrip exclusive edge

Booking early with MakeMyTrip gives you more than discounts:

Up to 15% off on domestic flights and up to 35% off on hotels, homestays and villas

Up to INR 5000 off on international flights

Bundled perks include cab bookings, activities, and holiday packages

Lightning drops daily between 6 PM and 9 PM for limited inventory deals

MMTBLACK early access for premium deals before public release

Black Friday deals every Friday for MMTBLACK members

Banking partner offers like 12–15% instant discounts on select credit/debit cards

Acting now means better seats, better rooms, and the best chance to lock in your dream holiday before others snap up the deals.

Top travel picks

International

Hong Kong in November: Clear skies, comfortable weather, and lighter crowds.

Georgia for Christmas in December: Festive markets, snowy hills, and cosy vibes.

Bali in January: Sun, warmth, and a chill reset for the new year.

Domestic (India)

November: Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Mt. Abu. Forts, dunes, and hill-station escapes.

December: Goa for Christmas vibes like nowhere else. Beaches, parties, and festive mood.

January: Gulmarg in Kashmir. Snow-covered slopes, crisp air, and a true winter escape.

Beyond price: Availability, flexibility, and offers you can explore

Availability

Secure non-stop flights and preferred timings while seats last.

Book top hotel rooms like sea-view suites or boutique stays before high-demand dates fill up.

Lightning Drops on MakeMyTrip are here from 6 to 9 PM with fresh savings on villas, homestays and cab services. Quick picks, irresistible discounts and limited hours to book.(MakeMyTrip )

Time‑sensitive offers you can grab on MakeMyTrip’s Travel Ka Muhurat Sale!

Daily Lightning Drops (6 PM–9 PM): Extra discounts on flights, hotels, and packages.

Promo code MMTGPAY via Google Pay UPI gives instant discounts on select flights and hotels.

Bank-card offers: Flat 12–15% off on domestic flights and hotels with select credit/debit cards.

November is your chance to grab savings, choice, and a stress-free start to holiday planning. With weekly spotlighted destinations, daily Lightning Drops, Black Friday deals, and early access for MMTBLACK members, the clock is ticking. Don’t let FOMO force you into last-minute chaos. Visit MakeMyTrip today, secure discounted flights and hotels, and lock in your dream year-end getaway before the rush begins.

