World Oceans Day: India’s Radhanagar Beach is the World’s Second Most Sustainable Beach

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a big factor into travellers’ choices about where to go. When it comes to beaches, this means clear waters, clean sand and environmentally friendly initiatives. Each year, Tripadvisor releases a ranking of the world’s best beaches and for the first time, this year’s ranking also includes a category for the most sustainable beaches. This year, European beaches took 7 of the top 10 spots with India’s Radhanagar Beach in Andaman & Nicobar Islands ranked #2. Commonly called Beach No.7, Radhanagar Beach is one of the most popular beaches on Havelock and was named Best Beach in Asia by Time magazine in 2004.(Unsplash)

On World Oceans Day, here are Top 10 Sustainable Beaches in the world.

Sandbanks Beach (Poole, United Kingdom):

Winner of the Blue Flag award for over 30 years and with its soft golden sands and breathtaking views, it is no wonder that Sandbanks is considered one of Britain's best beaches. There's water sports and equipment hire available as well as volleyball nets, slackline and table tennis. If you just want to sit back, relax and enjoy the view then Sandbanks Beach is perfect for that too - just hire a deckchair and parasol. The promenade offers cafes and shops. Barbecues are only permitted at the beach between 6pm and 10:30pm. The Beach Check app has a traffic light system helping both visitors and residents avoid busy hotspots.

Radhanagar Beach (Havelock Island, India):

Commonly called Beach No.7, Radhanagar Beach is one of the most popular beaches on Havelock and was named Best Beach in Asia by Time magazine in 2004. It has a pristine stretch of sand backed by turquoise water and lush forest. Highlight is Neil’s Cove, a beautiful lagoon. Try to reach by 3:00pm and leave after sunset. Though expensive, some of the best hotels in Andaman are located at Radhanagar Beach.

Saundersfoot Beach (Saundersfoot, United Kingdom):

A large, flat sandy beach with very shallow water, ideal for safe bathing popular with families. Adjacent to the beach is the attractive harbour and the small seaside town. Stunning views from the top of the hill. Event highlight includes The World Cawl cooking championships. A voluntary dog ban applies to the beach between May 1 and September 30.

Corniche Beach (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates):

The turquoise sea and swaying palm trees mark this spotlessly maintained Blue Flag public beach. The 2km beach is divided into three sections: Al Sahil (Gate 4, free entry) is perfect for singles and larger groups, Gate 2 is ideal for families and has its own quiet zone, with Gate 3 also being great for families and kids. Entrance is AED 10 for adults and AED 5 for children. Kids under five go free. Pay AED 25 per sun lounger (1 Emirati Dirham = INR 22.50)

Galissas Beach (Galissas, Greece):

A Blue Flag beach, Galissas Beach is long, with shallow-waters and lined with tamarisk trees. Visitors can engage in various water sport activities as well as mini-golf. There is also the quiet, small beach of Armeos in Agia Pakou bay, popular with nudists. It is about 10 minutes way on foot, by going up the steps to the church of Agia Pakou and then walking down to the beach. Alternatively, it is accessible by water bike or canoe from the main Galissas Beach.

Nissi Beach (Ayia Napa, Cyprus):

Located 3.3 km west from the popular Agia Nap tourist resort, the 600-metre long Nissi Beach is among the most famous in the region. Known for the beautiful coast, music, bars and beach parties, the beach is formed inside a natural bay, and has shallow and calm seawaters that are sheltered against winds. Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas, water sports facilities, beach bars, a diving school and organised events. Lifeguards and first-aid services are stationed at the beach from April-October.

Mellieha Beach (Mellieha, Malta):

Perched on the Island’s breathtaking North Coast, a stone’s throw from the picturesque town of Mellieħa, with endless sand and beautiful views, there are few better places to spend a lazy afternoon! Being a Blue Flag beach, high standards of cleanliness and services are guaranteed. Along with sunbeds and umbrellas available for rental, there are a number of kiosks selling an array of drinks and snacks as well.

Myrtos Beach (Kefalonia, Greece):

They say you could come to Myrtos beach in Kefalonia just for the Instagram shot from the viewpoint. Near-vertical limestone cliffs surrounded by a forest of pine green and, stretching below an 800m semi-circular beach of white sand and pebbles and a blanket of blue. No wonder it routinely features amongst the best beaches of the Mediterranean, let alone Greece.

Playa Blanca (Playa Blanca, Spain):

Located in the south of Lanzarote, just in front of Fuerteventura, separated by a piece of sea called Estrecho de la Bocaina, Playa Blanca is often tagged the third most popular tourist destination on the island for always having good temperatures and irresistible golden sand. There are numerous places of interest nearby including the Timanfaya National Park, La Geria, and the Salinas de Janubio.

Camp’s Bay Beach (Cape Town, South Africa):

Camp’s Bay is the playground of the “it” crowd – laze on the white sandy beach, take a dip in one of the tidal pools or sip on cocktails on the strip. Camp’s Bay beach is opposite Camps Bay's main tourist hub, featuring multiple hotels, restaurants, and shops. Camp’s Bay was used as the scene of the virtual 'perfect' town San Junipero in the episode of the same name in Season 3 of Black Mirror.