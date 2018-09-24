Travelling to Sikkim now simpler than ever, PM Narendra Modi tweets pictures of the picturesque locales

Serene and splendid!



Clicked these pictures on the way to Sikkim. Enchanting and incredible! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/OWKcc93Sb1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2018

The North East has always been a dream destination for travel enthusiasts, mainly during the monsoons, especially the pristine beauty, Sikkim, nestled in the Greater Himalayas and so far, only accessible by road. With Pakyong airport, inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sikkim in no time is going to be on the world aviation map. It will also witness a surge in tourism once the airport is accessible to the tourists coming October, 4 onwards.

Glimpses from the Pakyong Airport in Sikkim, which PM @narendramodi will inaugurate tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h1VD8Khj6g — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2018

The airport, located approximately 30 km from Gangtok, will ease the high dependency on the sole highway that’s so far connected the state with the rest of the country. Interestingly, since Sikkim is a landlocked state, it doesn’t have a rail link too. Bagdogra in West Bengal, located 125 kms away has been the closest airport. Spicejet’s Bombardier Q-400 aircraft will ferry passengers to and from Sikkim, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 17:20 IST