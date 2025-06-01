Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Why chef Cassie Yeung's carrot ribbon salad is going viral. Here's how you can make it

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Jun 01, 2025 08:07 AM IST

Chef and content creator Cassie Yeung has provided the internet with her latest tasty yet healthy obsession- the carrot ribbon salad

Chef and content creator Cassie Yeung has provided the internet with her latest tasty yet healthy obsession- the carrot ribbon salad. Users who have tried the recipe say it’s a sure-shot way to get your skin glowing and make you crave vegetables like never before. The full recipe is available in Yeung’s latest cookbook Bad B*tch in the Kitch.

Cassie Yeung's carrot ribbon salad is going viral
Cassie Yeung's carrot ribbon salad is going viral(Unsplash)

In a video shared on social media, Yeung revealed that the recipe emerged out of her need to finish a big bowl of carrots every time before leaving town. After spicing shredded carrot bits with a few basic ingredients, the result obtained is a close comparison to content creator Logan Moffitt’s viral cucumber salad and similar dishes found in Korea, Morocco, and France.

Recipe and preparation

• Carrots

• Green onions

• Garlic

• Soy sauce

• Rice wine vinegar or red wine vinegar

• Sesame oil

• Chili crisp

• Dill

Yeung uses a simple technique to peel her carrots, which is both risk-free and task-efficient. She lays the vegetable down flat and gently peels along its length. All other ingredients are part of the dressing, and quantities can be decided to suit individual tastes. Donning gloves to properly massage the dressing in is something Yeung swears by for the best taste results.

Use a pair of tongs or chopsticks to blend all ingredients. If you face any difficulty in doing so, toss all ingredients separately before mixing them with the carrots.

Health benefits

Carrots are scientifically proven to increase the levels of beta carotene, a precursor to vitamin A or retinol, to replenish your skin. Adequate consumption of this vitamin can alleviate the risk of topical treatments causing excessive drying, or side effects of taking too much supplemental vitamin A. Though a direct impact on hormonal balance is still debated, the high fiber found in carrots ensures a good gut bacteria profile.

Though carrots may still not be everyone’s favorite flavor in the world, the benefits and joy associated with Yeung’s latest creation warrant a try at the very least.

By Stuti Gupta

Sunday, June 01, 2025
