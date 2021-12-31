Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

live-update

The sixth round of talks between the central government and the protesting farmers took place on Wednesday with the government agreeing on two of the four issues which caused the famers to block border points in Delhi and surrounding areas since November 26. The Centre agreed to spare heavy fines for stubble burning and continue the current mechanism of providing subsidised power for agricultural use. However, the two sides remained deadlock on the removal of the three controversial farm reforms and legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy. This round of negotiations was held between three Union ministers and 41-member representative group of the protesting farmers.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the meeting was held in cordial atmosphere adding that discussions would continue on the remaining two issues on January 4. “Discussions on the three farm laws and MSP are continuing and will continue in the next round of talks on January 4,” Tomar said. The minister also urged the farmer groups to send back the women, children and the elderly back to their homes due to the harsh weather conditions in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Congress party- who has been the main opposer of the farm reforms once again hit out at the Centre and said that the government should make a fresh beginning in 2021 by shedding its stubbornness and accepting the demands of the farmers . The Congress further alleged that the reforms were formed in consultation with corporates as they started building silos for storing foodgrains in Haryana and Punjab even before the reforms were introduced.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the Centre for not resolving the issues of farmers by saying that farmers were forced to welcome New Year out on the roads. “It is sad that our farmer brothers and sisters, who are protesting would welcome New Year out on roads and away from homes. A sensitive, responsive govt would never let this happen,” Gehlot tweeted.