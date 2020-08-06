e-paper
Mumbai rains latest updates: Water that entered JJ hospital now cleared, says BMC

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, tree collapses, partial house collapses, signages of prominent buildings flying away.

live-update Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:28 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during heavy rains, at Byculla area in Mumbai.
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during heavy rains, at Byculla area in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours of times on Wednesday. The city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs.

Among the worst affected areas was South Mumbai where many new locations were inundated and were heavily waterlogged. No injuries were reported.

Instances of house collapse were also reported from the various parts of the city. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened temporary shelters for stranded passengers and others at its schools.

Follow all the live updates here:

Water that entered JJ hospital after incessant showers now cleared: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that water entered JJ Hospital on Thursday evening due to incessant rainfall, and that was later cleared and there is no water accumulation in the hospital now.

