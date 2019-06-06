Loans to get cheaper, deposit rates to fall: Bankers

Home, car, and personal loans are set to get cheaper after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut a key policy rate by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) . While this rate cut is good news for borrowers, depositors may be hit as fixed deposit (FD) rates are likely to decline.

Bankers say lending rates are set to come down and agree that this time the transmission of the rate cut will be faster (previous cuts have not always reached consumers quickly). “The fact that a key policy rate has been cut, the policy stance has been moved to accommodative and the systemic liquidity which was in deficit so far has moved into surplus mean that there will be faster rate transmission as we go forward because bank deposit rates will need to be reduced. Deposit rates will come down very quickly. And as cost of funds of banks come down, lending rates will come down,” said Rajiv Anand, executive director (wholesale banking), Axis Bank Ltd.

All floating rate loans are linked to the so-called marginal cost of fund based-lending rate (MCLR). Every month banks have to review MCLR. You can expect lower interest rate after the review date. “During their ALCO (asset-liability committee) meeting between this month and next month, you will see reduction in MCLR,” said Anand. Behind all that jargon is a simple fact: rates for borrowers will go down soon.

So far the transmission was happening with a lag due to tight liquidity, higher credit demand and higher interest rate on savings deposit. “In the last two rate cycle the transmission averaged to 21 bps (basis points). The liquidity situation in the system continued to remain tight. We have been seeing credit growth. Then deposit rates couldn’t be brought down. The small savings rate is reasonably high. Given the fact that banks had to raise deposit rates to meet credit demand the cost of fund for the banks remained high and transmission was perhaps slow,” said Shanti Ekambaram, president, consumer banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

However, the cut in bank deposit rates will depend on the small savings rate considering that they compete with each other. “If the system has surplus liquidity and small saving rates get adjusted, banks will be able to reduce the deposit rate. Transmission will happen in the normal course but banks will have to look at cost of funds. In the next 3-6 months both deposit and lending rates will come down,” said Ekambaram. Given the accommodative stance that RBI has, it is just a question time before the small savings rates are cut as well, added Anand.

Analysts too say that the transmission is linked to deposit rates and small savings rate as well. “Rate cut was on expected lines and the change is the stance to accommodative means that there will be more rate cuts to support growth. In terms of transmission it will entirely depend on the banks room for the banks to cut deposit rates because right now banks are handcuffed for deposit mobilization given that there is significant cash leakage,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India.

There’s a caveat though: for existing borrowers on MCLR-linked loans, the rate will come down only when the reset clause kicks in. Usually all loans linked to MCLR have a six month or one-year reset clause. New borrowers will see immediate rate cut impact.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 20:34 IST