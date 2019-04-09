Today in New Delhi, India
20 leaders from AAP, BSP, other parties join Congress

Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief, inducted these leaders into the party on Monday and said they will strengthen the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 09, 2019 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit inducted over 20 leaders from various political parties into Congress on Monday, April 8, 2019.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit inducted over 20 people from several parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Swaraj India Party, into the Congress on Monday.

Dikshit said the “new members of the Congress family” will strengthen the party and help them reach greater heights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AAP’s Haji Sharif Ahmed, Islamuddin Kesari, Haji Irfan Qureshi, Farhan Anjum, JP Neta, Shahjad Ansari; AAP area general secretaries Haaji Isham Malik, Hafiz Ahmed Ebadi; BSP leader and former councillor Anand Kumar Gautam, and general secretary Swaraj India Party, Mohammad Shahid Siddiqui were among those who joined the Congress on Monday.

“The Congress is doing a lot for the poor, which is what we always wanted to do,” said BSP’s Abdul Sami Salmani.

