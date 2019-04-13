2019 Lok Sabha polls: ECI promises Bombay high court ambulances at polling booths

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured the Bombay high court (HC) that ambulance or other vehicles will be made available at polling booths wherever possible to shift officers on election duty and voters to hospital in case of an emergency. The ECI was replying to a petition that had sought directions to the ECI provide medical amenities in light of a polling officer collapsing and dying during election duty in the 2014 elections.

The division bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and NM Jamdar was hearing the petition filed by advocate Dipak Chattopadhyay. Chattopadhyay’s advocate submitted that lack of proper medical and sanitation facilities resulted in violation of the rights of the personnel involved in manning the booths and also put them at great risk. The petitioner said he had approached the court after receiving an unfavourable reply earlier from the ECI, to whom he had written in January to provide ambulances and sanitation facilities at booths across the state. The ECI had replied it would not be possible, the petitioner said.

On the ECI’s part, its counsel submitted that on March 16, a circular had been issued stating that ambulances and vehicles would be provided at polling stations wherever feasible. In light of these submissions, the HC disposed of the petition.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:10 IST