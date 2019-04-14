In Aligarh, PM Modi says 2019 polls will be the end of BSP and SP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party for practising caste-based politics and said the current Lok Sabha elections will ensure the end of both the parties and their brand of politics.

“Voters have said in 2014 that they do not want caste based politics. People want development. In 2017 also people gave that message. But they don’t want to accept the truth. Now they will be forced to buy locks from Aligarh to close their shop,” Modi said at an election rally in Aligarh.

He also held the two parties responsible for lawlessness in western Uttar Pradesh in earlier years.

“Western Uttar Pradesh was burning and innocents were being targeted by criminals. Who saved criminals of Muzaffarnagar riot? Voters in western UP have understood those politicians were not truthful.”

Modi said the Opposition was cut off from reality.

Also read: ‘Busy with naamdaar’: PM Modi jabs Amarinder Singh for skipping Jallianwala Bagh event

“Mahamilawat (opposition alliance) has pounced to Modi to abuse him after first phase of voting as they know they are losing.”

Modi praised Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, saying it was his vision that enabled a chaiwala like him to become prime minister.

“We should not forget what was done to Ambedkar. Congress never tolerated Ambedkar.”

He also targeted the Congress and accused the grand old party of adopting a ‘family first’ policy and said its dream of wresting back power will remain a dream.

“Congress destroyed Uttar Pradesh.... Those dreaming of becoming prime minister are day dreaming,” he said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:06 IST