245 farmers file nomination against KCR’s daughter

Over 200 farmers filed their nomination papers from Telangana’s Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, where Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter and sitting MP K Kavitha is the contesting from. A majority of them submitted their papers on Tuesday, the last day of filing nomination for the April 11 elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said 245 nominations were received in Nizamabad. If the number of candidates exceeds 90, ballot papers will be used for the polling. He denied that any rules were violated in receiving the nominations from farmers. The candidates who filed their nominations on Tuesday include Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Uttam Kumar Reddy in Nalgonda, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for Hyderabad and former Union minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary for Khammam. Leaders like Revanth Reddy from the Congress and D K Aruna, who recently joined the BJP, are also in the fray.

The CEO said total number of voters in the state as per the final rolls stood at 2,96,97,269 including 1,49,19,751 men, 1,47,76,024 women and 1504 others.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 00:05 IST