AAP-JJP combine to declare Haryana candidates on Wednesday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which entered into an electoral alliance last week, said they would announce the names of their Lok Sabha candidates by Wednesday evening.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram, leaders from both parties presented a joint front and said they would engage in issue-based politics unlike the BJP and the Congress, who were mired in “communal and cast-driven politics”.

“The senior leadership of both the parties is discussing the candidature of aspirants and the names would be finalized by Wednesday evening,” AAP (Gurugram) spokesperson RS Rathee said, adding that the alliance was an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

Both the parties will also form an election coordination committee to ensure that the Lok Sabha polls are fought as a unit.

Mahesh Yadav, who heads AAP Gururgam unit, criticised the sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh from BJP and accused him of coming to Gurugram only during elections. “The BJP MP stays in Delhi and is not accessible to people. The public can only meet him on Monday, but this will not happen when our candidate wins the election,” Yadav said.

He alleged that the BJP government had only changed the name of Gurgaon to Gurugram, but had done nothing to improve people’s lives.

“The Kherki Daula toll has not been shifted despite multiple assurances; thousands of people continue to suffer. The Civil Hospital is in a shambles and AIIMS in Manethi is just an eyewash. The city bus stand is also in poor shape,” Yadav said.

Senior JJP leader Sube Singh Bohra said that no work has been done for residents living around the IAF depot, the Metro has not been extended and development has come to a standstill. “Our alliance will defeat, both the BJP and the Congress. This alliance will also prove its mettle in the assembly polls,” he said.

The BJP, however, said the alliance was based on self-interest and opportunism. “These two parties have come together to enjoy power, but they will not get the peoples’ mandate. We have defeated them in Jind and people understand they stand for divisive politics,” BJP state spokesperson Jawahar Yadav said.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 04:46 IST