AAP Opposition Rally in Delhi Live Updates | Don’t vote for 12th pass, elect an educated man, says Arvind Kejriwal

Almost a month after Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally, AAP hosted anti-BJP parties on Wednesday in a show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha election this summer.

This time the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to ‘recreate the anti-Modi movement in Delhi’ with its ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ rally that was seen in West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s show in Kolkata on January 19.

The AAP, led by Kejriwal, announced that it will host the “Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy” rally in Delhi on February 13. Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, upping the ante against the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP has invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attend its mega rally in the national capital, party’s Sanjay Singh told PTI.

6.40 pm IST Congress’s Anand Sharma at AAP rally Congress leader Anand Sharma at AAP’s ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ rally earlier today Delhi: Congress leader Anand Sharma at AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' rally earlier today pic.twitter.com/aEdVNPb0T4 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019





6.25 pm IST Don’t vote for 12th pass, says Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal attacks Modi over education, says don’t vote for 12th pass, please elect an educated man. Modi trying to tear apart Constitution, destroy democracy, alleges Kejriwal.





6.20 pm IST Kejriwal slams Modi govt over sending CBI officers to Bengal Kejriwal says sending 40 CBI officers to Kolkata an attack on West Bengal govt.West Bengal is not Modi’s heirloom. Modi sent CBI to arrest Kolkata police commissioner to send the message among all police officer that they should only fear Modi. I salute Mamataji for chasing the CBI team.





6.15 pm IST Kejriwal questions Modi on Rafale deal Kejriwal flashes Ministry of Defence file noting citing Hindu report. “Does it behove a PM to be sitting with an aviation company to decide the price of a fighter?” he questions. Narendra Modi should speak truth on Rafale jet deal. As PM he is accountable to nation.





6.10 pm IST Don’t attack Delhi, you are not Pak PM, Kejriwal tells Modi We didn’t bring down corruption, we finished it. Modiji locked up our anti-corruption branch. We want to tell Modi: You are not Pakistan PM, you are India’s PM. Who would want to attack Delhi like this? Only Pakistan.





6.05 pm IST Time to throw out Modi govt, says Arvind Kejriwal On April 4, 2011, our anti corruption movement started from here (Jantar Mantar), says Arvind Kejriwal. It saw Modi govt coming to power. Now it’s time to throw out Modi govt from here.





6 pm IST I first belong to Bharatiya Janata, then Bharatiya Janata Party: Shatrughan Sinha People say Shatrughan will not get ticket this time. To them I say, first find out if I willing to accept your ticket. I first belong to Bharatiya Janata, then Bharatiya Janata Party, says Shatrughan Sinha





5.55 pm IST No personal animosity with Modi, but I’m not chamcha: Shatrughan Sinha I have no personal animosity with him (Modi). It is perhaps because of friendship or some guilt feeling, he came to my son’s wedding in Mumbai. But i am no chamcha (lackey), says Shatrughan Sinha





5.50 pm IST Country bigger than one party, says Shatrughan Sinha Shatrughan Sinha says am here because country is bigger than one party and party is bigger than one person. I got my training from our former PM Vajpayee and one of the greatest leaders of our party, LK Advani.





5.45 pm IST Democracy has become ‘Namocracy’, says Mamata Banerjee Everyone afraid of Gabbar Singh, there are two of them — Modi and Shah, says Mamata Banerjee. Democracy has become ‘Namocracy’, situation worse than emergency.





5.40 pm IST BJP’s central office is no less than shopping mall, says Mamata BJP’s central office is no less than shopping mall. Chappan inch seena ravan ka bhi tha (Raavan also had 56-inch chest, says Mamata





5.35 pm IST Now even Gujarat will not take you, says Mamata Congress and CPI(M) will fight against us in Bengal but will be together nationally. You murdered and finished all opposition in Gujarat through riots, now even Gujarat will not take you, says Mamata.





5.30 pm IST How many Gabbars? asks Mamata Banerjee I don’t wait for the shroud, the shroud waits for me, says Mamata. Industrialists are told go to sleep otherwise Gabbar Singh will come, politicians are told Gabbar Singh will come, farmers are told Gabbar Singh will come. How many Gabbars?





5.25 pm IST BJP’s central office is no less than shopping mall, says Mamata Whoever is strong wherever should fight in their areas. This way we will throw them out. AAP should fight in Delhi, SP-BSP alliance in UP, Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra, says Mamata





5.20 pm IST Nobody will put up a portrait of Modi, says Mamata I am outspoken, i say ulta-pulta things sometimes. When Vajpayee portrait was unveiled in Parliament, I said nobody will put up a portrait of Modi, says Mamata.





5.10 pm IST They send CBI to threaten my police, says Mamata Modi govt uses surveillance on every body, against own officers too. They don’t respect Gandhiji, Ambedkar, Tagore, but use some leaders during election time, says Mamata. They send CBI to threaten my police, haven’t seen govt stoop so low. What will Modi do? Send me to jail, set agencies against us or murder us? We are not the ones to be afraid, says Mamata.





5 pm IST Modi govt’s expiry date is over: Mamata Many people from Bengal wanted to come but i said no need Kejriwal is enough. Modi govt’s expiry date is over. It is only a matter of days, says Mamata.





4.55 pm IST Where is cooperative federalism, asks Chandrababu Naidu If the same man who was in finance ministry and is now CAG, what better report he will give on Rafale, asks Chandrababu Naidu. Where is cooperative federalism? modi attack Kejriwal, Mamata and me. Kejriwal is 1000 times more efficient than Modi. Kejriwal can tell where he got his degree, I can say where I got my degree, but the PM can’t say.





4.50 pm IST Narendra Modi will be ex-prime minister, says Chandrababu Naidu I am asking you, are you prepared to defeat this govt or not, asks Chandrababu Naidu. We are ready. Narendra Modi will be ex-prime minister. Only PM modi benefited from demonetisation.





4.40 pm IST We need to install a new force against the BJP: Sharad Pawar We need to install a new force against the BJP, says Sharad Pawar. Govt trying to spread lies that coalition doesn’t work, there have been many coalitions. Danger is not coalition, danger is dictatorship. Shatrughan Sinha, Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the opposition rally.





4.30 pm IST Modi govt is in departure lounge: Anand Sharma Congress leader Anand Sharma says even dictatorships eventually come to an end; Modi govt is in departure lounge. Mamta himmatwali hai (a gutsy lady).





4.20 pm IST Was Vajpayee’s coalition adulterated, asks Danish Ali of JDS PM Modi says grand alliance is mahamilawat (adulterated), Vajpayeeji led a coalition of 26 parties. Was it an adultered govt, asks Danish Ali of JDS





4.10 pm IST First thing is to throw this govt out: Farooq Abdullah Nobody should think of becoming PM, first thing is to throw this govt out, says former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah





3:55 pm IST ‘Will have to throw this govt into Yamuna, Ganga’: LJD’s Sharad Yadav “Demonetisation wiped out businesses of crores, have never seen a government that lies so much. They promised to clean Ganga, bring jobs, implement Swaminathan report on farmers. They made 42 main promises, but they are doing something else Anybody in opposition be it Mamta Banerjee or anybody else, they [the government] don’t spare anyone; CBI was never this caged,” said Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav. “They say temple will be made; yes it will be made but it is sub judice. We will have to throw this government into the Yamuna and Ganga Unemployment will no more be a problem if this government goes,” he further said.





3:47 pm IST Need to protect country from dictatorship: DMK leader Kanimozhi “I bring the good wishes and support of my party leader MK Stalin and DMK to all leaders here. We will work together to overthrow this fascist regime. PM says mahagathbandhan is coming together to protect themselves from him. Yes, we are here to protect ourselves, and our country from your dictatorship. This government has to go once for all if India needs to be saved,” said DMK leader Kanimozhi at Opposition rally organised by AAP in Delhi.





3:42 pm IST ‘In Modi’s raj, gods are safe, Dalits aren’t’: Kolhapur MP Raju Shetti “Farmers have been cheated by Modi govt, under Modi’s raj, gods are safe, Dalits aren’t,” said Kolhapur MP Raju Shetti, a key leader of the farmers’ protest.





3:36 pm IST SP, BSP and Lok Dal will wipe out BJP in 80 seats: Ram Gopal Yadav At opposition rally organized by AAP in Delhi, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that SP, BSP and Lok Dal will wipe out BJP in 80 seats.





3:34 pm IST 2 RBI governors had to leave institution: Ram Gopal Yadav “In West Bengal, CBI tried to arrest a sitting police commissioner. Two RBI governors had to leave the institution. This is the extent of dictatorship”, said Ram Gopal Yadav.





3:30 pm IST Citizenship bill an example of Modi’s dictatorial policy: Former Arunachal CM “The citizenship bill is an example of Modi’s dictatorial policy. I will never make any compromise with the BJP, said former Arunachal chief minister Gegong Apang at opposition rally.





3:12 pm IST Mamata reaches Jantar mantar for Opposition rally Opposition leaders including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Yadav, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav and RLD’s Trilok Tyagi arrive at AAP’s ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ rally.





2:40 pm IST Over one lakh join AAp’s Opposition rally Over one lakh people have joined Arvind Kejriwal’s Opposition rally ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’.





2:35 pm IST Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechuri reach Jantar Mantar Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with CPI (M)’s Sitaram Yechuri reached at AAP’s ‘Tanasahi hatao Loktantr bachao’ rally venue at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.





2:20 pm IST Mamata, Naidu to join Arvind Kejriwal’s Opposition rally Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu will address a rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, upping the ante against the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



