After late night raid, IT summons TN Revenue Minister for questioning

Income Tax authorities on Monday issued summons to Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister, RB Udayakumar following a joint raid Sunday night with the Election Commission’s flying squad on his room at the MLA hostel in the city following a tip off that huge amount of cash was being kept there for distribution among voters.

“The raid followed information sent by the Chennai’s Commissioner of Police to the Assistant Returning Officer that cash was stacked in the room of Udayakumar at the MLA hostel,” said an Income Tax official. But the raid drew a blank.

A team of IT personnel accompanied by the flying squad rushed to the place and searched the room. They could secure only empty bags with some slips and recorded a statement from a policeman in the security detail of the Minister. The IT official added that the policeman’s statement was not of much help.

Now, the IT authorities have issued summons to Udayakumar for recording his statement on Tuesday.

The IT department has been facing criticism that it was targeting only those belonging to the opposition parties, leaving politicians from the ruling party untouched. Now, the IT sleuths have searched a Minister’s premise that too on a tip off from the city’s top cop.

Last week saw a series of raids across the state on the premises of people who have secured lucrative contracts from the Public Works Department (PWD). At the office premises of PSK Engineering Constructions, a major contractor with PWD, Rs 14.18 crore unaccounted cash was seized.

A recent media report had claimed that the AIADMK had spent over Rs 641 Crore to bribe voters in the 2016 Assembly elections.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 22:52 IST