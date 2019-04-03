Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah dares Omar Abdullah to re-establish post of PM for J&K

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday dared former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah to try to revert to the state’s pre-1953 status and re-establish the post of prime minister for J&K.

Omar had recently said that if Article 35-A of the Constitution was tinkered with, then J&K may think of going back to the pre-1953 status when the state had its own prime minister, called Wazir-e-Azam. On Tuesday, he defended his statement.

Addressing a rally in Udhampur, Shah said that BJP will never allow that to happen.

“Omar Abudllah, get it loud and clear. None can snatch Jammu and Kashmir from India, a place where Shyma Prasad Mokkerjee sacrificed his life,” he said.

He further said, “Omar has got everything in a platter and he says that if Article 35-A was tempered with, then state will again ponder over having its own PM. Can you (Omar) do that and will we allow it? Get it loud and clear Omar, Mehbooba and Rahul Gandhi, it is a BJP government and even if we have to sit in opposition, we will never allow that to happen.”

PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti had also said that if the special status was tempered with, the state may think over pre-1953 status when it had its own PM.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Won’t be part of India’: Mehbooba replies to Shah’s repeal 35A remark

He also accused the Congress, NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of being sympathizers of militants and anti-India forces and alleged that these parties went into mourning after Balakot air strike by the IAF.

“These parties were always hand in glove with the militants. It could have been policy of Congress, PDP and NC to pamper militants and anti-India forces but not of BJP. To each single bullet fired from across the border (Pakistan), they will get a bomb in retaliation. India has a right to self-defence,” he said.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader Sam Pitroda saying, “Pitorda get your facts straight. We didn’t bomb Pakistani citizens but terrorists in terror camp. I fail to understand why they had sympathies for the terrorists.”

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi and his party’s stand over pro-Pakistani slogans raised by NC candidate and former assembly speaker Mohammed Akbar Lone at a rally in Kupwara on March 24.

If there is no alliance between Congress and NC then Rahul Gandhi should come out with party’s stand on NC leader’s pro-Pak slogans, he added

“Rahul’s party has joined hands with a party (NC) whose leader openly raised pro-Pakistani slogans. Can they be called nationalist parties?” he asked.

He advised Congress and other opposition parties to stop day-dreaming of having their PM and asserted that the people of the country will elect Narendra Modi for the second term with a big margin.

Shah also said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA will never be diluted.

Congress in its manifesto on Tuesday stated that it will amend AFSPA, if elected to power. He said that the BJP parted ways with the PDP in June last year following pressure by Mehbooba Mufti to dilute AFSPA.

“Congress said in its manifesto that it will dilute AFSPA. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of himself. I would like to tell them to stop day-dreaming because its BJP government, which will be elected again,” he said.

He also took jibe at the Congress for its stand on sedition law in its manifesto saying, “those raising anti-India slogans will not be allowed to go scot-free. Bharat Tere Tukde Honge elements will not be spared. Shouldn’t anti-India elements be taken to task?” he asked.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:06 IST