Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh live updates: Must bring cooperative infrastructure in UP, says BJP chief in Lucknow

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Amit Shah will on Saturday address the ‘Sahkari Sammelan’ in Lucknow on Saturday and follow it up with another function organised by the BJP in Gorakhpur, the bastion of Yogi Adityanath, who represented the parliamentary constituency five times before being sworn in as the UP chief minister in 2017.

The Gorakhpur event is being organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha. Shah will address the inaugural of the national convention of the morcha and is expected to list out the pro-farmer schemes and policies of the Narendra Modi government.

1:20 pm IST Under Yogi Aditynath’s, UP growing at a fast pace: Amit Shah “The state of governance in Uttar Pradesh under SP-BSP regime was unstable, today under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state has become strong and stable and the state is growing at a fast pace," said BJP chief Amit Shah in Lucknow.





1:05 pm IST Must bring cooperative infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah “We are committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh. Every farmer must be given a cow and a buffalo, so that by selling milk the farmer can subsist and also provide education to his children. Like Maharashtra and Gujarat, cooperative infrastructure must also be introduced in Uttar Pradesh,” said BJP chief Amit Shah at ‘Sahkari Sammelan’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.



