Top NDA leaders at Amit Shah’s rally ahead of LS nomination in Gandhinagar

Top NDA leaders including Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray were present at BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Gandhinagar on Saturday ahead of his road show in the Gujarat capital. Shah will later in the day file his nomination at the district election office. Addressing the rally, Thackeray took a potshot at the Opposition saying that they are surprised to see him accompanying Shah in Gandhinagar.

The nomination filing has been planned to be an event to showcase the alliance power of the BJP-led coalition. Other NDA leaders who addressed the rally included Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also expected to accompany Shah when he files his nomination papers this afternoon. Shah has replaced BJP veteran L K Advani as party candidate from Gandhinagar. Advani had won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat uninterrupted between 1998 and 2014.

“Amit Shah is inheriting the political legacy of Lal Krishna Advani, who represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for long,” said Rajnath Singh.

Thackeray, in his speech, hit out at the Opposition for “relishing” the differences between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. He said after Shah visited him in February, the differences were sorted out.

He said, “Today, we have one idea, one leader. Here, people raise ‘Modi Modi’ slogan. Who is there in the Opposition as prime ministerial candidate? Can they hold a rally like this and ask their supporters to shout a slogan for one common leader?”

The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing the details about the event, BJP’s Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani said the four-km road-show would start from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and will culminate at Patidar Chowk in the Ghatlodia area.

Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Last date for filing nominations is April 4. Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23.

(Wtih PTI inputs)

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 08:50 IST