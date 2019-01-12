Andhra voter numbers in 2019 nearly same as in 2014, YSCRP alleges errors in list

A total of 3.69 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 2019 general elections.

Andhra Pradesh state electoral office on Saturday released the final list of voters as per which the electorate comprises of 1,86,04,742 females, 1,83,24,588 males and third gender accounts for 3,761. The list reveals a nominal increase of 1 lakh voters over the electors in the previous election.

In the 2014 elections, the electorate comprised 3.68 crore voters, revealing stabilisation of population in Andhra Pradesh. East Godavari district with 40,13,770 voters topped the state and Vizianagaram with 17,33,667 voters ranked last in terms of voter strength district-wise.

Yuvajana Sramika Rytu Congress (YSRC) former MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, however, alleged that the voter list of the state electoral office is full of errors due to duplication of voters, bogus voters and dual enrolment in Andhra and Telangana. He claimed that the persons having enrolled themselves as voters at more than one place itself are estimated to be around 33.17 lakh and those having votes in the two states may be around 18.5 lakh. “This has to be corrected to ensure a free and fair polling and the YSRC will shortly petition the election commission with a request to revisit the voter lists,” he said.

E. Venkatesh, political analyst from University of Hyderabad, said Andhra Pradesh has been witnessed a trend of population stabilisation as revealed by the census in 2011.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had late last month offered incentives to couples willing to have more than two children. He also phased out the norm barring candidates with more than two children from contesting in the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

The move came in an apparent bid for the state to not be left out from certain population-based dividends to be extended by XV Finance Commission.

Hinting at introducing a policy to promote population, Naidu said the state has witnessed a drop in population by 1.6% in the last 10 years.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:32 IST